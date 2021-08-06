Cancel
KXIN Stock: Why Little-Known Kaixin Auto Is Skyrocketing Today

By Brenden Rearick
InvestorPlace
Electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing is ramping up worldwide. Yesterday, President Joe Biden met with some of the largest auto manufacturers in the world regarding EVs. China is planning on ramping up EV production. Lucid Motors (NASDAQ:LCID) will be stepping into the production phase of its flagship model this year. And now, other companies are shifting to begin their own EV-centric businesses. Among those is Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN), and KXIN stock is booming from the news.

