Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Beyoncé Honors Black Cowboys With New ‘Rodeo’ Ivy Park Collection

By Jair Hilburn
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Beyoncé says in her latest interview that her upcoming collection from her Adidas x Ivy Park partnership, Ivy Park Rodeo, is an ode to the often overlooked contributions of Black Americans to the Western frontier. Key Facts. Almost 60 pieces consisting of denim pieces, cow print and more are to...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Forbes

Forbes

261K+
Followers
64K+
Post
180M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glynn Turman
Person
Frankie Beverly
Person
Snoh Aalegra
Person
Selena
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivy Park#Black Cowboys#Black Americans#Western#The Houston Chronicle#Native#African American#The Houston Rodeo#Topshop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionBillboard

Megan Thee Stallion, Tinashe & Anitta Star in 2021 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Issue

The 2021 issue of the magazine, which launched online on Monday (July 19), also features pop and R&B singer Tinashe and Latin pop star Anitta in its pages. The "Savage" rapper is one of three cover stars this year, aside from the No. 1 ranked female tennis player Naomi Osaka and model-actress Leyna Bloom, the first transgender cover model in the 58 installments of SI Swimsuit and the first trans person of color featured in the magazine.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Beyoncé Sizzles In A Fitted Denim Jumpsuit For Sexy New Ivy Park Rodeo Ad — See Photo

Giddy up: Beyoncé stuns in a fitted denim jumpsuit for a new ad for Ivy Park’s upcoming western-themed collection, Ivy Park Rodeo. The yeehaw renaissance is still alive and thriving thanks to Beyoncé’s newest Ivy Park collection, Ivy Park Rodeo. In the latest campaign shot, Queen Bey, 39, rocks a fitted denim jumpsuit complete with a dark denim jacket and, of course, cowgirl hat. Because what’s a rodeo without a cowgirl hat? Not a very good one at all.
Celebrities21ninety.com

Everything To Know About Beyonce & Ivy Park's Latest Rodeo-Themed Release

Earlier this week, the latest ad for Adidas x Ivy Park's collection revealed a rodeo-centered theme with Black cowboys. Actor Glynn Turman and his granddaughter, Melinda Siegel, are seen wearing denim in the promotional video for the first look at Ivy Park denim. Turman — whose acting credits include Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Cooley High, and A Different World — is wearing a three-striped jacket, jeans, and even chaps over his shorts. Along with the skilled actor's on-screen work, he is a National US Team Roping Champion finalist and was inducted into the Western Heritage Multi-Cultural Museum’s Hall of Fame in 2011. His monologue in the ad consists of him reminiscing about shoveling manure in exchange for horse riding and the importance of Black cowboys.
New York City, NYpapermag.com

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are the New Faces of Tiffany

Beyoncé's September cover story for Harper's Bazaar was released this morning, but one little nugget buried in the piece is the announcement that she and husband Jay-Z are the new faces of Tiffany & Co. The Bazaar Icons issue is the stuff of legends, of course. Each September they hold...
CelebritiesEssence

Yeehaw: Beyoncé Has Done It Again! Get Into Her Western-Inspired Ode To Black Cowboys

The 58-piece collection may be Ivy Park's best one yet. Beyoncé has sent social media into another firestorm with her latest, rodeo-inspired Ivy Park Collection. Paying homage to her Texas roots, the singer’s popular Adidas x Ivy Park collection is intended to highlight Black cowboys’ and girls’ often-overlooked legacy and their impact on southern culture and the American rodeo.
Designers & Collectionshouseofheat.co

Beyoncé’s Next IVY PARK x adidas Footwear Collection Arrives August 20th

Outside of her small swimwear release earlier this month, I’s been a long time between drinks for Queen Bey and her collaborative IVY PARK adidas line. The footwear pack hit shelves back in February, again following in the success of the first two drops before it. Now, after a six-month absence, Beyoncé returns with her fourth full IVY PARK x adidas Collection for Summer 2021.
CelebritiesBillboard

Watch Beyonce Run an Ivy Park Rodeo in Stunning New Campaign Video

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Giddy up, because Beyoncé's got a new Ivy Park collection on the way. Houston's Queen Bey took channeled her Southern roots in a two-minute teaser on Friday (Aug. 6)...
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Exclusive: Beyoncé announces clothing line inspired by Black cowboys, Houston Rodeo memories

Beyoncé’s latest frontier with her Adidas x IVY Park collection tells the often-forgotten story of Black cowboys and cowgirls. The native Houston superstar, who donned cowboy boots and fringe for the Houston Rodeo as a child, is using her athleisure brand to honor the Black Americans who helped create American cowboy heritage and the Western frontier. With this collection, like much of her art, she continues to use her talent to stir social consciousness and educate.
MusicPosted by
97.9 The Beat

Beyoncé Reveals Struggles With Insomnia And Dieting

It ain’t easy being at the top: An oft-repeated phrase that Beyoncé knows all too well. Even a person who seems to have it all may have trouble sleeping at night, particularly with the added expectation of being picture perfect every time you step out the door. During a recent...
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Beyonce Blazes in Adidas x Ivy Park Rodeo Announcement Video

Beyonce continues to lasso in the masses with her Adidas x Ivy Park line. The latest drop is named Rodeo and Queen Bey has gone all-out with its launch commercial. A fiery affair, the star takes center-stage in the scorching visual, which showcases various items from the incoming range – which launches at retail on August 19.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Beyoncé's Daring Beauty Looks For Her New Harper's Bazaar Cover Are A Nod To Houston Rodeo Culture

Every time it seems like Beyoncé can’t possibly get any better, she outdoes herself yet again. Though the singer still hasn’t released new music (she promises that it’s coming soon), she’s reaffirming her star status with a brand new cover for Harper’s Bazaar’s September ICONS issue. Through a variety of rodeo-inspired beauty looks, the 39-year-old leans into her Houston roots — with a stunning, high-fashion twist.
Beauty & Fashionthesource.com

Beyoncé Uses Houston Rappers in Ivy Park AD Campaign

Beyoncé’s clothing line honoring Black cowboys features fellow Houston rappers. The Ivy Park collection campaign features actor Glynn Turman (House of Lies, The Wire, A Different World) a real life cowboy, wearing a denim track suit while riding a horse. As well as Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, and Houston rapper’s Monaleo and Tobe Nwigwe.
Posted by
360 Magazine

IVY Park Rodeo

adidas and Beyoncé Launch Fourth IVY PARK Collection: “IVY PARK RODEO”. Ditch the ten-gallon hat and say “howdy” to stylish, western wear. adidas and Beyoncé are returning to present the latest adidas x IVY PARK collection. Inspired by the inimitable style and undeniable influence of Black cowboys and cowgirls, the “IVY Park Rodeo” collection celebrates the formidable impact of Black men and women on American Western culture. Beyoncé recently featured the fierce collection on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar. 360 Magazine is impressed at this fashionable collection that brings to light an important history that often goes unspoken. The collection celebrates the oft-hidden history of Black pioneers within cowboy and cowgirl culture and their continued influence and impact on the American Rodeo.
CelebritiesIn Style

Beyoncé Shared a Rare Glimpse of Twins Rumi and Sir in a New Ivy Park Video

Oh, how Beyoncé has blessed us over the past week. First, she provided us with a cinematic sneak peek at Ivy Park's Rodeo collection, then she gave us a rare interview (complete with anecdotes about Queen Bey's beykeeping!), and now she's gifted us with an even rarer treat: a glimpse of her and Jay-Z's 4-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir Carter.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rumi Carter Make Adorable Cameos in Beyoncé's New Ivy Park Kids Campaign

Beyoncé is enlisting the help of her three children—nine-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and four-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter—to celebrate the launch of Ivy Park Kids. In a new campaign video showcasing the athleisure brand's extension into children's clothing, all three of Beyoncé's children make blink-and-you-miss-'em cameos modeling pieces from the new collection alongside their mom. In one scene, Beyoncé poses with Rumi and Sir in coordinating royal-blue sweat suits. In another scene, Bey and Blue Ivy skip hand in hand while matching in lavender hoodies and cow-print leggings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy