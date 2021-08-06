Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

Former Boilermaker advances to Olympic diving semifinals

By STAFF REPORTS
Posted by 
The Exponent
The Exponent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20H5p2_0bK7ZySj00
Photo provided

Former Purdue diver Brandon Loschiavo will advance to the men's Olympic 10-meter diving semifinal after a successful dive in the preliminaries today, according to a Friday tweet.

Loschiavo qualified for the Olympic event in late June, joining swimmer Nikola Aćin as the two Olympians to represent Purdue University swimming and diving. The successor of Boiler diver Steele Johnson posted 956.60 points during the trials, which was good enough to edge out Jordan Windle by 50 points for first place.

“It’s massive shoes to fill, but I do my best to try to follow suit,” Loschiavo told Team USA, promising to make Purdue alumni proud.

Loschiavo posted a score of 403.85 in the 10-meter platform preliminaries, earning him 11th place. His score put him 4 points behind Colombia's Sebastian Villa Castaneda, who posted a score of 407.30.

The semifinals will take place Thursday at 9 p.m.

Comments / 0

The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
319K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college newspaper published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steele Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diving#Olympics#Swimming#Boilermaker#Purdue University#Lifeatpurdue#Olympians#Team Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Olympic Gymnast Suni Lee Rocks Her Leotards Like No Other! See Her Best Gymnastics Uniforms

Olympic gymnast Sunisa “Suni” Lee is a powerhouse in the gym — and her skills have earned her a silver medal with the rest of Team USA, a gold medal in the all-around competition and a bronze medal for her showing on the uneven bars. While the Minnesota native kills it at the Tokyo Olympic Games (and other world and national competitions she participates in), she does it in style while wearing the coolest leotards. There’s nothing like having a great work uniform, right?
Sportsthehayride.com

BAYHAM: An Awkward Yet Successful Olympics For Team USA

You have to give it to the Tokyo organizers of the delayed 2020 Summer Olympics: they found a way to go forward even with navigating major risks and public relations blowback from the 400,000 pro-cancel petition signers under the impression the world should bunker-sleep their way through the pandemic. Thanks...
Sportsswishappeal.com

The unmatched excellence of Team USA goes beyond seven-straight Olympic gold medals

How to put the greatness of Team USA in historical context?. Well, it’s kind of impossible, as the U.S. Women’s National Basketball Team’s absolute awesomeness in Olympic competition has exceeded any and all precedence. Yes, the U.S. Men’s National Basketball Team claimed seven-straight gold medals from 1936 to 1968. However,...
SportsPosted by
On3.com

Former University of Houston sprinting champion dies at 26

U.S. track star Cameron Burrell passed away Monday at the age of 26. The former University of Houston sprinting champion is survived by his parents and brothers. Burrell ran for the Houston Cougars track team from 2013 to 2018 and competed internationally for the U.S., including winning gold at the 2018 Athletics World Cup.
Sportskiss951.com

All The Medals Won By Team USA At The Olympics

It’s hard to believe the Olympics are already over!. After months and months of postponing the games, no fans being allowed to watch in the stands, and many other restrictions hindering the games due to the Coronavirus pandemic; this Olympics will go down as one of the strangest in history. Nevertheless; the games are now over, and Team USA won the country medal count with an amazing 113 medals overall, 39 of which being gold.
SportsWLFI.com

Five Track & Field Boilermakers ready for Olympics

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) - Five Purdue track & field athletes will compete at the 2020 Olympic Games, with track & field events set to begin on Friday, July 30, in Tokyo. Camille Buscomb (5,000m, 10,000m), Devynne Charlton (100m hurdles), Samson Colebrooke (100m), Chukwuebuka Enekwechi (shot put) and Kara...
NBAYardbarker

Kevin Durant leads U.S. past Spain to advance to Olympic semifinals

The victory marks the fifth straight Summer Olympics in which the Red, White and Blue has knocked Spain out of the international competition. Despite setting the standard for scoring in Olympic men's basketball, Durant gave credit to the entire team for overcoming some early issues. "We're in a good spot...
SportsNBC Sports

Breanna Stewart, Team USA dominate Australia to advance to Olympic semifinals

The U.S. women’s national basketball team defeated Australia easily in their quarterfinal matchup, 79-55. Their knockout stage matchup was a rematch from an exhibition meeting a month ago, which saw the Aussies defeat the Americans 70-67. By an indication of their most recent meeting, the Americans made sure to make...
SportsPosted by
The Exponent

Former Boilermaker selected as flag bearer

Not even a major knee injury could keep a former Boilermaker from representing her country on the world's biggest stage. Former Purdue javelin thrower Kara Winger has been selected as a flag bearer in the Olympic closing ceremony, according to a Friday morning tweet. Winger, who qualified for the 2021...
BasketballSporting News

Tokyo Olympics: Australian Boomers dominate defensively, defeat Argentina to advance to Semifinals

The Australian Boomers are on to the Olympic Semifinals after earning a 97-59 win over Argentina. Again, it was Patty Mills that led the way for the Boomers as he finished with 18 points (on 7-for-15 shooting) to go along with four assists and two rebounds. With Mills leading the charge, Australia saw five different players finish in double figures, while every player that saw action scored.

Comments / 0

Community Policy