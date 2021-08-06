Former Boilermaker advances to Olympic diving semifinals

Photo provided

Former Purdue diver Brandon Loschiavo will advance to the men's Olympic 10-meter diving semifinal after a successful dive in the preliminaries today, according to a Friday tweet.

Loschiavo qualified for the Olympic event in late June, joining swimmer Nikola Aćin as the two Olympians to represent Purdue University swimming and diving. The successor of Boiler diver Steele Johnson posted 956.60 points during the trials, which was good enough to edge out Jordan Windle by 50 points for first place.

“It’s massive shoes to fill, but I do my best to try to follow suit,” Loschiavo told Team USA, promising to make Purdue alumni proud.

Loschiavo posted a score of 403.85 in the 10-meter platform preliminaries, earning him 11th place. His score put him 4 points behind Colombia's Sebastian Villa Castaneda, who posted a score of 407.30.

The semifinals will take place Thursday at 9 p.m.