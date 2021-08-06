Full Album Stream: Gorsedd FM – The Promise of Rot

Lingua Ignota‘s third album, SINNER GET READY, is out today via Sargent House. It’s currently our Album of the Week, an album that we described in our review as “a suite of fire-and-brimstone ballads from rural America, soaked with the blood of Biblical vengeance.” Intense, powerful stuff, but less connected to metal and industrial than its predecessors, this time balancing out Kristin Hayter’s impassioned vocal performances with a dark, gothic folk and country sound. It’s now available to hear in its entirety via streaming platforms (and on Bandcamp—and since it’s Bandcamp Friday, consider giving it a download while you’re at it). Listen to the full album below.