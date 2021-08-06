Full Album Stream: Gorsedd FM – The Promise of Rot
Streaming black metal, Boul God, Death Shadow Records, Esfinge de la Calavera, New York, Post-Punk. If you followed the Phillipstown, NY-based enigmatic duo Gorsedd FM since their meandering, depressive black metal debut, on down the winding, serpentine way through their electro- and neo-folk-heavy releases and stuck around even after their mostly instrumental acoustic guitar EP, even you stalwart fans of this sincere yet elusive two-piece, if you’ve kept up through all of that you should almost see The Promise of Rot coming. I say almost because there’s really no preparing for these 11 tracks.www.decibelmagazine.com
Comments / 0