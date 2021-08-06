Japan has hit new Olympic heights - but unease over Games remains despite gold rush

There are no enormous Olympic billboards in Tokyo. There is no bunting, no giant holographic Naomi Osaka, which given her early exit might be for the best. If you can tolerate the punishing heat you can walk for an hour, from the narrow network of tiny bars in Shinjuku’s Golden Gai to the permanently hectic Shibuya scramble crossing, with no clue that the Games are taking place. We came braced for rancour but the overriding mood is apathy.