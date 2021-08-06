Cancel
Japan has hit new Olympic heights - but unease over Games remains despite gold rush

By Thom Gibbs
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are no enormous Olympic billboards in Tokyo. There is no bunting, no giant holographic Naomi Osaka, which given her early exit might be for the best. If you can tolerate the punishing heat you can walk for an hour, from the narrow network of tiny bars in Shinjuku’s Golden Gai to the permanently hectic Shibuya scramble crossing, with no clue that the Games are taking place. We came braced for rancour but the overriding mood is apathy.

Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
Boats & Watercraftsgcaptain.com

Wood Chip Carrier Crimson Polaris Splits in Two Off Japanese Port

Update: The wood chip carrier Crimson Polaris has split in two off Japan’s Port of Hachinohe after initially running into trouble Wednesday morning. “The hull of the vessel, a dedicated wood-chip carrier operated by NYK, split in two at 4:15 am on August 12, and oil from the vessel has spilt into the ocean. The amount is currently under investigation,” NYK confirmed in an update.
SportsESPN

Japan breaks record with gold rush at Tokyo Olympics

CHIBA, Japan --  Japan has broken its own record for gold medals at a single Olympic Games. The host nation still has nine days of competition to go. The Japanese men's 45-36 win over Russian fencers in the final of the team épée on Friday brought up the 17th gold medal for Japan in Tokyo. A week has passed since the opening ceremony and the last medal events are on Aug. 8.
Sportsrock947.com

Olympics-‘Tears of immense joy’: Residents toast Japan’s gold rush

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese residents in the Olympic host city of Tokyo celebrated their athletes’ success in the global sports showpiece on Thursday by queuing up for photos around an Olympic monument near the city’s National Stadium. Host nation Japan is enjoying a stellar Games, sitting third in the medal...
SoccerESPN

Japan continue perfect Olympic record with penalty shooutout win over New Zealand

Hosts Japan displayed nerves of steel as they edged out New Zealand 4-2 in a penalty shootout to reach the men's Olympic football semifinals on Saturday. After a goalless 120 minutes at the Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, New Zealand full back Liberato Cacace's penalty was saved by Kosei Tani and midfielder Clayton Lewis blasted his spot-kick over the bar.
Worldwhtc.com

Olympics-Rugby-New Zealand claim Sevens gold with victory over France

TOKYO (Reuters) -New Zealand claimed their first ever gold medal in Olympic Rugby Sevens with a 26-12 victory over France in the final of the women’s competition at Tokyo Stadium on Saturday. Fiji earlier followed up their gold in the men’s competition with a bronze in the women’s event, defeating...
SportsKXAN

Japan 2020 Olympic game results

TOKYO (KXAN) — The 2020 Summer Olympic Games are underway in Tokyo after a year’s delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though the Summer Games are held every four years, they are expected to maintain the original schedule with the next round happening in 2024. You can use the...
WorldPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Olympics Latest: Japan reaches gold medal baseball game

TOKYO — (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. Tetsuto Yamada hit a tiebreaking, three-run double off the top of the 16-foot wall in left-center in the eighth inning, and Japan beat South Korea 5-2 to earn a spot in the gold medal baseball game.
SportsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Japan has its best Olympic medal haul: 27 gold, 58 overall

TOKYO — Despite the pandemic, the one-year delay and the soaring costs, the Japanese public may still find a sweet spot for the Tokyo Olympics, the way it did for the storied 1964 Games. Why? A historic haul of medals. Japan had its best Olympic production in every category: the...
Swimming & SurfingThe Berrics Canteen

Japan’s Sakura Yosozumi Wins Olympic Gold

The Olympics held its Women’s Park Skateboarding event yesterday, with Japan once again dominating the top spots. Powell-Peralta’s Sakura Yosozumi secured the gold by scoring 60.09 with her first run; Kokona Hiraki, also repping Japan, got the silver; and the U.K.’s Sky Brown took bronze. Congrats!. We’re beginning to see...
BusinessNew York Post

Mattel apologizes for Asian Olympics Barbie doll fail: We ‘fell short’

Mattel “fell short” and failed to stick the landing with their latest Olympic collaboration garnering low scores with the public. Earlier this year, the toy company released a collection of Olympic Barbie dolls, meant to represent “inclusivity and innovation,” however Mattel has faced backlash due to the exclusion of an Asian Barbie, especially since this year’s games were held in Tokyo, Japan.

