Friday’s virtual Free at Noon concert was a true celebration as local favorites Hoots & Hellmouth played the first installment of the series broadcast from XPN HQ since March 6, 2020. Hosted by Helen Leicht on her last day before taking a leave of absence, both band and DJ reminisced on the 16 years they’ve known each other and the joy of finally being back in the studio again. Shouting out their children and playing some old favorites, it felt like a homecoming of sorts.