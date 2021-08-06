Cancel
4 steps plan sponsors can take to improve their DC plan inclusion & diversity

By Kristen Beckman
benefitspro.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic has created an opportunity for plan sponsors to re-evaluate and re-imagine defined contribution plans for the post-pandemic period. One way that plan sponsors can move the needle with their plans is through inclusion and diversity, according to a report by Willis Towers Watson. WTW’s 2020 survey of DC...

Economy401ktv.com

Financial Wellness Programs are a Priority for Plan Sponsors

Financial Wellness Programs are becoming a Priority for Plan Sponsors in general. Financial wellness is even more of a priority for large plan sponsors. According to a recent MassMutual Financial Wellness Trends Study, cited in BenefitsPro, 42% of employers offer one or more financial wellness benefits, 19% have begun implementation of a new program, and nearly 20% plan to introduce a financial wellness program within the next three years.
Career Development & Advicecepro.com

How Integrators Can Launch a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Initiative

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) conversations are happening in every industry. Smaller organizations want to create and implement DEI initiatives to stay competitive, especially when it comes to hiring. Many candidates now ask during interviews about culture and diversity. You need to have an answer for them. If you have not already started a DEI initiative, the following will give you a framework to follow and fast track your company to an DEI program.
Economybenefitspro.com

DOL enforcement of plan cybersecurity guidance warrants plan sponsor action

Earlier this year, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) released findings from a recent study looking at cybersecurity issues and risks related to 401(k) and other retirement plans. The report affirmed what many know to be true: private sector employer-sponsored defined contribution plans are a crucial component of retirement security for millions of Americans, and records for these plans are largely stored and accessed virtually.
Healthbenefitspro.com

How direct contracting can succeed where high deductible health plans fail

Self-insured employers are in a constant battle to reduce health care costs, improve quality of care and help plan participants make informed decisions. In recent years, high deductible health plans have been a logical choice for employers seeking relief from rapid cost increases. But as businesses see the disadvantages of HDHPs play out in real time, many are searching for other solutions. Direct contracting is an effective alternative.
MarketsInvestmentNews

Market risk, longevity still worry plan participants

About 40% of retirement plan participants say they're unsure how to make their money last, an American Century study finds. Market risk and longevity risk continue to be the top concerns for retirement plan participants, according to a study by American Century Investments. While about two-thirds of participants say they...
Economybenefitspro.com

Shrinking Attention Spans, Better Benefits: Navigating 2022 Open Enrollment

On average, employees spend just 18 minutes enrolling in benefits each year, and that’s without factoring in the unprecedented pressure the pandemic has placed on their time. In the current work environment, the right support, along with enough time, can be hard to find. Now more than ever, clients and their employees need a range of options for financial and healthcare coverage, presented efficiently, in order to be prepared for the unexpected. How do you ensure they receive the information they need, in a concise and digestible format, to make the best decisions for their health?
Economybenefitspro.com

Helping clients with government programs - with Frank Cardenas

This week’s episode helps advisors learn more about advising clients about federal benefits, from Social Security to Medicare and beyond. Frank Cardenas, Co-founder at FEDlogic, discusses how employees and employers can both benefit from more guidance around these often-confusing benefits.
Personal Finance401ktv.com

Retirement Plan Goals Include Improved Outcomes and Retention

Retirement plan goals are converging around a very narrow alignment. Plan sponsors’ top priorities include improving retirement outcomes, plan participation and engagement, and fiduciary compliance. So says a recent Principal Retirement Security Survey. The survey aimed to capture plan sponsors’ chief areas of focus, their actions related to retirement savings,...
California Statemarketresearchtelecast.com

Take-Two CEO: Company will focus more on diversity and inclusion

The California state lawsuit against Activision Blizzard for spreading “frat culture” started a new wave of #MeToo in the gaming industry. Strauss Zelnic, CEO of Take-Two, stated that the publisher is doing its best not to spread the same culture. At the meeting where the revenues of the company were...
Personal FinanceMissoulian

One-Third of Retirement Savers Lost Out on Money Last Year by Not Making This Simple Move

Many seniors can't pay their bills using Social Security income alone. That's why they need their own savings going into retirement. But building a large nest egg isn't easy -- not when life's expenses get in the way. Still, there's one simple move workers can make to boost their savings and increase their chances of getting to retire comfortably. And last year, a lot of people missed that boat.
Personal FinanceInvestmentNews

How COLA affects Social Security benefits

In anticipation of the largest cost-of-living adjustment in nearly 40 years, one financial adviser asked whether he should urge his clients to claim Social Security now to lock in the annual benefit boost next January, which could top 6%. I assured him that that was not necessary as anyone who is age 62 or older in 2022 and who is eligible for Social Security will profit from next year’s COLA — even if they have not yet filed for benefits.
BusinessNBC San Diego

Social Security Cost-Of-Living Adjustment Could Be 6.2% in 2022

Social Security's annual cost-of-living adjustment for 2022 could be the highest it's been in years. Based on the latest consumer price index data, beneficiaries could see a 6.2% boost next year. The preliminary estimate is subject to change before next year's adjustment is officially calculated. New consumer price index data...
Personal Financekoamnewsnow.com

The No. 1 Reason to Claim Social Security at Age 62

One of the most significant (and difficult) financial decisions you’ll make in your lifetime is choosing a Social Security filing age. And in that regard, you get several choices. Your actual Social Security benefit is calculated based on your wages during your 35 highest-paid years in the labor force. You’re...
Personal Financebenefitspro.com

Opinion: U.S. retirement savings options are a disaster

We can all agree that building our retirement savings is an important goal. Statistics make it clear that we are living longer and when we combine that with the fact that we want to retire sooner leaves a decades-long gap that few people are prepared to deal with. While Social Security was once the intended funding source for people’s retirement, today you might just be able to count on that to pay your monthly rent or mortgage. With a well-thought-out plan and a bit of planning and years of savings, you may be able to afford to retire at some point. Americans have done a poor job at saving for retirement, but it isn’t completely their fault. The options available for saving have become extremely confusing over time. Americans are offered either corporate or individual retirement savings options, each with their own set of rules, regulations, and contribution limits. With more and more Americans choosing to manage their own investments, selecting the best retirement account(s) is a daunting task. It is time to simplify the retirement account landscape.
EconomyPosted by
Kiplinger

Fill Your Retirement Income Gaps – and Then Some

I have some friends who developed a wonderful estate plan for their kids that involves the purchase of a large survivorship life insurance policy. However, because of today’s lower interest rates, the projected premiums on their policy have increased significantly. That means some of the money they were putting into a 529 plan might have to be diverted to pay those rising premiums.

