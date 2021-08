Bandcamp Navigator is a column dedicated to a fan favorite Bandcamp practice: tag-hopping. Sometimes you’ll hear a piece of music that affects you in ways you don’t immediately realize. One day you’ll just be going about your business, cleaning the kitchen, walking to work, and you realize that you’ve had a phrase or melody from a song bouncing around in your head for a while, just sort of quietly making itself at home in the background of everything else going on in there. This week we’re going to start our travels with a record that worked that way for me. I really didn’t think that much about it until I realized that, well, I couldn’t stop thinking about it.