My wife is not a sports fan, at all really, I am and do enjoy watching the Olympic Games and cheering on Team USA, but after a few hours of swimming, biking, weight lifting and such, I need something else to watch for while. So, my wife and I thought we would share a list of some good TV to watch that literally has nothing to do with sports. There are a few on here I haven't seen yet either, but they made my wife's list so they must be good.