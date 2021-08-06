Around the Lake: ‘Music Under the Stars’ happy hour enjoys great turnout
July 30 was Plantation Lakes’ “Music Under the Stars” happy hour. Talented residents Stan Vitale on keyboard and his brother Gus on saxophone entertained poolside. Plantation Lakes Social Committee hostess was Patty Benjamin. It was a steamy 94 degree night with about 100 residents enjoying the delightful concert at tables outside the clubhouse. Everyone brought delicious appetizers or desserts to share on tables inside.www.myhorrynews.com
Comments / 0