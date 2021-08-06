Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Myrtle Beach, SC

Around the Lake: ‘Music Under the Stars’ happy hour enjoys great turnout

By Phil, Lauren Shore info@myhorrynews.com
myhorrynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 30 was Plantation Lakes’ “Music Under the Stars” happy hour. Talented residents Stan Vitale on keyboard and his brother Gus on saxophone entertained poolside. Plantation Lakes Social Committee hostess was Patty Benjamin. It was a steamy 94 degree night with about 100 residents enjoying the delightful concert at tables outside the clubhouse. Everyone brought delicious appetizers or desserts to share on tables inside.

www.myhorrynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
County
Horry County, SC
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Hour#Live Music#Beach Park#Computers#Plantation Lakes#Shuckers#Backpackbuddies#The Social Committee#Helping Hand#Townsquare#Https App Townsq Io#Arb#The Lake Committee#Publix#Crooked Hammock Brewery#Carolina Forest#Downtown Pawley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

(CNN) — Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.
Women's HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy