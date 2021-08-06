Cancel
Bridgeton, NJ

2 men wanted in attempted armed robbery of Bridgeton 7-Eleven

By Ahmad Austin
Atlantic City Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGETON — Police are searching for two men who attempted to rob a 7-Eleven on Thursday night. At 10:57 p.m., officers responded to the convenience store in the 200 block of West Broad Street for a report of a robbery, police said in a news release. Witnesses told police two Black men walked up to the front of the store, one carrying a handgun and another carrying an assault rifle. Because the store was closing, the door was already locked. The men yelled from outside to open the door and that it was a robbery, but eventually left when the door wasn't opened. They fled north on Lawrence Street.

