Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Myanmar: COVID-19 third wave has hit like a tsunami, warns WFP

Birmingham Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World Food Programme (WFP) warned on Friday that it is facing a 70 per cent funding shortfall in Myanmar, where millions face growing food insecurity. Amid the "triple impact of poverty, the current political unrest and economic crisis", coupled with the rapidly spreading third wave of COVID-19, that is "practically like a tsunami that's hit this country", the people of Myanmar are "experiencing the most difficult moment in their lives", WFP Myanmar Country Director Stephen Anderson said, from Nay Pyi Taw.

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Wfp#Myanmar#Food Insecurity#Charity#The World Food Programme#Wfp Myanmar Country#Hunger#Un
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Britain warns COVID-19 could infect half Myanmar in next two weeks

NEW YORK, July 29 (Reuters) - Britain's U.N. ambassador warned on Thursday that half of Myanmar's 54 million people could be infected with COVID-19 in the next two weeks as Myanmar's envoy called for U.N. monitors to ensure an effective delivery of vaccines. Myanmar has been in chaos since the...
Public Healthdallassun.com

Covid-19: Zimbabwe approves J&J vaccine as third wave rages

Zimbabwe on Wednesday approved the US-made Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, the first Western-manufactured jab to be administered in the country amid a spiralling third wave of infections. The only vaccines so far approved in the southern African country - which has frosty relationship with some western...
Public Healthwsau.com

Stretched Senegalese hospitals overwhelmed by third COVID wave

DAKAR (Reuters) – Idrissa Lo rushed back to Senegal from the United States when family members started falling sick with COVID-19 and dying. On Wednesday, he mourned a fifth family member lost to the virus – one of nearly 150 Senegalese to die this month as a third wave sweeps through the capital Dakar, leaving its hospitals nearly overrun.
AfricaBirmingham Star

Tigray: Intensified fighting across borders disastrous for children

UN agencies continue to sound the alarm over the growing "humanitarian catastrophe" in northern Ethiopia, sparked by the conflict in the Tigray region, now in its ninth month. A recent escalation in fighting in Afar and other neighbouring regions, has been disastrous for children, said Henrietta Fore, Executive Director of the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), in a statement on Monday.
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

COVID-19 third wave depends on type of variants

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): IIT Kanpur and IIT Hyderabad have predicted the third wave of COVID-19 in mid-August that will see a rise in cases in October, but top microbiologist and virologist, Dr Gagandeep Kang said that this will depend on the type of variants, and added that if they are more infectious then cases can increase at the same pace as the first wave.
CharitiesPosted by
North Denver News

WFP: Millions in Myanmar Desperately Need Humanitarian Aid |

GENEVA – The World Food Program is appealing for $86 million to provide help over the next six months to two million people in Myanmar facing acute hunger and the ravages of COVID-19. U.N. officials say the people of Myanmar are facing poverty, acute hunger and an economic crisis made worse by political instability and repression following the February 1 military coup.
CharitiesVoice of America

Food Aid Only Reaching Half of Tigrayans in Need

Food aid from the United Nations only reached half of its intended recipients in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, the World Food Program said Monday. WFP said it delivered food to a million people in war-torn Tigray in June and July, but that shortages of fuel and telecommunications mean another million people slated to receive assistance have been out of reach.
Charitiesvidanewspaper.com

UN World Food Programme Short Of Funds To Support Hungry And Vulnerable In Myanmar

NEW DELHI — A massive wave of Covid-19 infections raging throughout Myanmar compound hunger, as families struggle amid job losses, rising food and fuel prices, political unrest, violence, and displacement, said the United Nations World Food Programme. “World Food Programme warned that its lifesaving operations in Myanmar are being held...
WorldSeattle Times

UN envoy warns of Myanmar civil war if no successful talks

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Myanmar warned Tuesday of “a full-scale civil war” if the powerful military, supporters of the ousted democracy, ethnic groups and other key parties don’t hold a successful dialogue on all issues ranging from the current COVID-19 outbreak to the root causes of the country’s crisis.
Chinafroggyweb.com

China to fund Myanmar projects in agreement with junta

(Reuters) – China will transfer over $6 million to Myanmar’s government to fund 21 development projects, Myanmar’s foreign ministry said, in a sign of cooperation resuming under the junta that overthrew an elected government on Feb. 1. Unlike Western countries that have condemned the junta for cutting short democracy and...
Public Healthwsau.com

Myanmar COVID vaccination rollout leaves Rohingya waiting

(Reuters) – Authorities in Myanmar currently have no plan to include minority Rohingya Muslims living in densely-packed camps as they begin vaccinating priority groups against COVID-19 in western Rakhine State, the junta-appointed local administrator said. Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fled to Bangladesh during military operations in 2017 and those...
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Pakistan reports over 4850 new COVID-19 cases

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 11 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday reported 4,856 new coronavirus cases, taking the country's tally to 1,080,360. The country also recorded 81 deaths in the last 24 cases. With this, the death toll in the country reached 24,085. According to the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) statistics...
AdvocacyBirmingham Star

World should not remain indifferent to humanitarian crises

Kabul [Afghanistan] August 11 (ANI): Afghanistan's Chairman of High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) Abdullah Abdullah on Tuesday said that the world should not remain indifferent to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the country and must send a clear message to Taliban to end the violence. The Afghan leader said...
Public Healthcaribbeannationalweekly.com

No More Parties! Jamaica Announces Partial Lockdown Amid COVID-19 Third Wave

Just over a month after the government of Jamaica relaxed the island’s COVID-19 measures and reopened the entertainment sector, a ban on events has again been imposed. Before the July 1st reopening, the entertainment sector had been closed for some 15 months and the Andrew Holness-led administration had come under pressure from industry stakeholders to reopen the industry.
World101 WIXX

Myanmar junta leader aims to solidify grip on power -U.N

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The U.N. special envoy on Myanmar said on Tuesday the country’s military leader appears determined to solidify his grip on power following a February coup and ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s political party could soon be disbanded. Christine Schraner Burgener cited military ruler Min Aung...
Educationfides.org

AFRICA/NIGERIA - Catholic women mobilized to contain the third wave of Covid-19 and to promote vaccination

The Bishops: "The Constitution should be reformed so that there is a single law that is the same for all" Abuja (Agenzia Fides) - “The fear of the third wave of COVID-19 is the beginning of wisdom, the infection rate is rising again. We must do whatever is necessary to avoid getting infected. We must be in constant contact with our leaders at the diocesan, deanery and parish level to make sure they are educating their members about the third wave of the virus and the need to stay safe”, said Mary Ashibi Gonsum, President of the Catholic Women Organization Nigeria (CWON), who decided to mobilize the leaders of her organization to help the authorities contain the third wave of Covid-19 in the country.
Public Healthprimenewsghana.com

Health authorities predict ‘severe third wave’ of COVID-19 in Ghana

Ghana risks a high and severe third wave of COVID-19 outbreak if the public continues to ignore the safety protocols. Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), gave the warning in Accra on Wednesday during the COVID-19 media update. He noted that Ghana had already entered...

Comments / 0

Community Policy