Myanmar: COVID-19 third wave has hit like a tsunami, warns WFP

The Bishops: "The Constitution should be reformed so that there is a single law that is the same for all" Abuja (Agenzia Fides) - “The fear of the third wave of COVID-19 is the beginning of wisdom, the infection rate is rising again. We must do whatever is necessary to avoid getting infected. We must be in constant contact with our leaders at the diocesan, deanery and parish level to make sure they are educating their members about the third wave of the virus and the need to stay safe”, said Mary Ashibi Gonsum, President of the Catholic Women Organization Nigeria (CWON), who decided to mobilize the leaders of her organization to help the authorities contain the third wave of Covid-19 in the country.