Taking a good look at the poster for Nope, it almost appears as though it could be a horror-comedy that Jordan Peele is wheeling out this time, but as of now, there aren’t really a lot of details about the movie other than the fact that it will be released in 2022. If it’s anything like the movies that Peele has put out in the past then it’s likely to be something that will have a great number of racial undertones to it that will help to make a compelling story that many people will feel the need to comment on. Peele’s movies have been highly provocative, but they’ve also been fan favorites over the years as the director’s shift from being a comedy actor to a horror director has been an amazing story thus far. There’s always bound to be the issue of diversity in the movies, however, and the upside is that Peele does take this seriously, even he tends to be adamant about who plays his lead and how the story will go according to the premise he’s put in place.