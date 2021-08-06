Texas Accent?
If you've ever watched a movie where they exaggerated a Texas accent and thought "that's not at all how we sound ", apparently it is. At least, it is to folks who aren't from Texas, and for those who are and ended up moving waaaaay up south, it's a welcome familiar sound. I've been asked more than four or five times where I'm from since I've been in Oregon and I never thought I had too distinct of an accent. Well, it comes out when I'm scolling my kiddo or when I've been in Rankin for a weekend. I haven't noticed an "Oregon" accent on anyone as of yet but surely they have some quirky ways of saying things too! We shall see, in the meantime I'll do my best to post pictures and videos when I remember to take them lol!kbat.com
