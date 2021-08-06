Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Accent?

By Tawny The Rock Chick
Posted by 
KBAT 99.9
KBAT 99.9
 5 days ago

If you've ever watched a movie where they exaggerated a Texas accent and thought "that's not at all how we sound ", apparently it is. At least, it is to folks who aren't from Texas, and for those who are and ended up moving waaaaay up south, it's a welcome familiar sound. I've been asked more than four or five times where I'm from since I've been in Oregon and I never thought I had too distinct of an accent. Well, it comes out when I'm scolling my kiddo or when I've been in Rankin for a weekend. I haven't noticed an "Oregon" accent on anyone as of yet but surely they have some quirky ways of saying things too! We shall see, in the meantime I'll do my best to post pictures and videos when I remember to take them lol!

kbat.com

Comments / 0

KBAT 99.9

KBAT 99.9

Midland, TX
622
Followers
259
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kbat.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oregon State
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Rankin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Accent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Most Dangerous Animals In Oklahoma

The state of Oklahoma has several unique qualities despite its charm and cheerfulness. But, unfortunately, there are animals in Oklahoma that can be harmful to you. Discover Oklahoma's five most dangerous animals in this article.
Alabama Statethesource.com

Alabama Rapper Rylo Rodriguez Is Set To Turn Himself In This Week

While one Alabama rapper recently got released from jail, another one is on the way in. It’s reported that Rylo Rodriguez, the 4PF rapper from Mobile, will turn himself in to authorities sometime this week. Rylo took it Instagram to announce the news. On his IG story, with just a...
Idaho StatePosted by
104.3 WOW Country

Stay Away from Idaho’s ‘Zone of Death’

When we think of Yellowstone we think of gorgeous nature, loads of wildlife and of course geysers, but there is more than meets the eye going on here. If you plan a trip to Yellowstone be extra aware and careful near Island Park, Idaho. This is a 50 square mile stretch of Yellowstone National Park that is within the Idaho boarder. That may not seem like a big deal but it means some big things in our legal system. This is a legal no-man's land where a legal loophole makes it possible to get away with murder and other serious crimes.
Texas StateNews Channel 25

Texas still exporting billions in agricultural goods, economists confirm

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Agricultural economists at Texas A&M are finding that the current trading of agricultural goods is beneficial for both consumers and the Texas economy. Although Texas and the rest of the U.S import huge amounts of agricultural products from nations like Mexico. Texas has been able to...
TV & Videosnprillinois.org

Sunday Puzzle: Accented Syllable

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a word, name, or phrase ending on the accented syllable "lay" — in any spelling. Ex. French city overlooking the Strait of Dover --> CALAIS. 1. Person who parks cars at a restaurant. 2. Slice of boneless meat or fish. 3. Lose by putting...
Oklahoma State247Sports

Bob Stoops on when Oklahoma, Texas will move to SEC and what it'll look like

College football’s preseason has been dominated by conference realignment talks in recent weeks with the news of Texas and Oklahoma moving from the Big 12 to the SEC following the 2024-25 season. With the future of the Big 12 now in question and the SEC tightening its grip on the college football landscape, many have questioned the future of the remaining Power Five conferences.
Oregon StatePosted by
KBAT 99.9

Missing in Oregon “Vacation Edition”

It's easy to see that the family and friends of Ralph Davis Brown miss him and want him home as soon as possible. Ralph Davis Brown is 76 and has dementia. He's not allowed to drive but one Sunday night, May 16th, there was really nothing his wife Carol could do. The former mayor or Cornelius decided that night that he was leaving, telling the his wife that he was "going home". He spoke to his daughter that night by phone wanting to know if the family was looking for him, told her he was "literally in the bushes", and could possibly be near golf course but couldn't give her any more specific details about his location. Dispite the hundreds looking for him he has yet to he found. Not even a confirmed sighting of the former mayor or the vehicle he left in, a 2014 dark blue Nissan Sentra with Oregon plates, has been made. While we were in Seaside we saw this man's photo on posters everywhere we went, all over the downtown Seaside, Oregon area and throughout the surrounding counties. So much has been done to find this man and his vehicle. Planes, drones, underwater equipment, cars, surveillance cameras, Lidar, ground searches and more and yet nothing has turned up. He's been missing over two months now and statistically speaking the odds of finding Mr.Brown alive are low. I'm invested now so I'll be keeping an eye on the case until it's found out what happened to family man and former mayor of Cornelius, Oregon, Ralph Davis Brown.
Texas StateAustin American-Statesman

Bohls: UT football's quarterback battle royale is dominating Texas' fall camp

While I got ya, here are nine things and one crazy prediction:. 1. Horns Hoofprints. Watched the first two Texas practices last Friday and Saturday and couldn’t have been more impressed with any number of players. Quarterbacks Casey Thompson and Hudson Card are both very athletic and were matching throw for throw in the 40 minutes we were allowed to see Friday and 30 more on Saturday. Head coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday night that in his time as a head coach, this decision is “probably the toughest one.” He compared it to his time at USC when the staff was trying to find a replacement for Carson Palmer and had to decide between Matt Cassell and Matt Leinhart. “That was a tough call,” Sarkisian said. “In the end, Leinhart ended up being named the starter (over a year older Cassell), but we really prided ourselves on the development of Matt Cassell. He never started a game for us and still got drafted in the NFL (and started for the Patriots). Neither of them (Thompson and Card) are making it easy. They’re both playing well. I wanted them to make it hard on us, and they’re doing just that.”
LifestylePosted by
KBAT 99.9

Plane Change

I love flying Southwest, and no I'm not getting paid to say that. I just love that the two checked bags are free and even though the open seating isn't the best it's still a system that seems to work out pretty well. Vacations are fun but spending a whole day on a plane can really suck the life out of you. Well coming home from this vacation was all kinds of suck. I had my mom and my son with me and folks we are a good trio I promise you that but we all have our limits and when a plane has a malfunction in the engine I don't care how long you've been waiting to go home, you're more than happy to deboard after sitting on the tarmac in a hot plane for an hour. And that's exactly what we did. All things considered I think they did a great job switching us out and taking care of our luggage and such. We all got home safe with all our things, even if it was 3 or 4 hours later than we had planned.
Austin, TXBurnt Orange Nation

Wayward Football Fan Needs a Friend (or friends)

Greetings, Longhorn fans. By way of introduction, I am Patrick "PJ" Kendall, a writer/editor for Washington State University's blog site on SB Nation, CougCenter. I am also Active Duty USAF, currently stationed in Germany, and am writing today ask for some help/hospitality. My dad, brother and I like to make semi-regular trips to different college football venues around the country; our version of a "guys" weekend. So far, we've been to Georgia, Ole Miss, Clemson and Wisconsin. This year, we've decided to make a pilgrimage to lovely Austin for the 25 September game against Texas Tech. They'll be flying in from Spokane, WA and I'll be making the trek from near Frankfurt.
Yellowstone County, MTPosted by
Montana Talks

Lucky Visitors Close To Bison, Avoid Being Gored In Yellowstone

Is NOT a good reason for someone to be within a few feet of a bison!. We hear about it time and time again...Yellowstone Visitor comes to park to see wildlife, visitor gets WAY too close to wildlife, visitor get's caught on video and visitor is labeled a 'Touron' for life! Sometimes they end up getting seriously hurt, luckily for two women they're just labeled 'Tourons'!
AnimalsPosted by
My Country 95.5

Lucky Visitors Close To Bison, Avoid Being Gored In Yellowstone

Is NOT a good reason for someone to be within a few feet of a bison!. We hear about it time and time again...Yellowstone Visitor comes to park to see wildlife, visitor gets WAY too close to wildlife, visitor get's caught on video and visitor is labeled a 'Touron' for life! Sometimes they end up getting seriously hurt, luckily for two women they're just labeled 'Tourons'!
AnimalsPosted by
Wake Up Wyoming

Lucky Visitors Close To Bison, Avoid Being Gored In Yellowstone

Is NOT a good reason for someone to be within a few feet of a bison!. We hear about it time and time again...Yellowstone Visitor comes to park to see wildlife, visitor gets WAY too close to wildlife, visitor get's caught on video and visitor is labeled a 'Touron' for life! Sometimes they end up getting seriously hurt, luckily for two women they're just labeled 'Tourons'!

Comments / 0

Community Policy