From the Farm: Widened Carolina Forest Boulevard opens

The widened Carolina Forest Boulevard opened up on July 30. The barrels were removed and the traffic lights are all working. There was a lot of chatter on Facebook about the barrels. It was very hard, particularly at night, to follow the contour of the road. At this time, I don’t know what the speed limit is going to be, 35 or 45? I do know it was a much faster and nicer drive from The Farm to U.S. 501. It remains to be seen what effect it will have on the school traffic through The Farm.