Trophies aren't handed out in July, but Manchester United have at least used the summer to show they remain interested in winning some. Toward the end of his time as manager at Old Trafford, Jose Mourinho came to believe the club were happy simply to compete in the big competitions -- United haven't won a trophy in any competition since 2017 -- rather than win them. After walking into one press conference to find no drink for him on the desk, he quipped: "No water? Are we saving money for the transfer window?"