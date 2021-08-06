Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hockey

NHL’s First Black Player Willie O’Ree Receives U.S. Senate’s Full Support For Congressional Gold Medal

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
rnbcincy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Honoring our Black pioneers will always be a top priority here at BAW, and thankfully the U.S. Senate unanimously felt the same way when it came to passing legislation that will hopefully grant NHL’s first Black player, Willie O’Ree, with the Congressional Gold Medal.

rnbcincy.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie O'ree
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#U S#Racial Injustice#Nhl#First Black#U S Senate#The U S Senate#Instagram Twitter#The Boston Bruins#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Senate
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsWKBW-TV

Bill honoring first Black NHL player passes Senate

The first Black player to play in the National Hockey League, Willie O'Ree, is one step closer to being awarded the Congressional Gold Medal. According to the NHL, the Senate passed the bipartisan legislation unanimously on Tuesday. The bill will head to the House for consideration. The bill, first introduced...
NFLPosted by
News Talk 1490

NFL’s First Black Lineman Receives Posthumous Hall Of Fame Induction

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. A decorated athlete who played a significant role in breaking racial barriers within the NFL has received a long-overdue honor for his trailblazing contributions. According to USA Today, Duke Slater—the National Football League’s first Black lineman—was posthumously inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
NHLNHL

Statement from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on the Passing of Tony Esposito

NEW YORK (Aug. 10, 2021) – National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman today released the following statement on the passing of Hockey Hall of Famer Tony Esposito:. “The National Hockey League, the Chicago Blackhawks and the city of Chicago lost a beloved member of the hockey family earlier today with the passing of Tony Esposito,” Commissioner Bettman said. “From his arrival in the Windy City in the late 1960s through an illustrious playing career and decades as a franchise icon, Tony left an indelible mark – both on the ice and in the community – over the next 52 years. Beyond the individual awards – and there were many, including a Calder Trophy, numerous All-Star and Vezina Trophy recognitions, and ultimately election to the Hockey Hall of Fame – it was Esposito’s style, charisma and heart that endeared him most to hockey fans not only in Chicago but across the NHL. ‘Tony O’ was a fierce competitor who also took great pride in being an entertainer, whether it was with his pioneering butterfly style during his playing days or interacting with fans across the League as one of this game’s great ambassadors.
NHLwdadradio.com

PENGUINS’ JOSEPH INSPIRES AT WILLIE O’REE ACADEMY

The Penguins held their Willie O’Ree Academy yesterday in celebration of the NHL’s first black player. Hall of Famer Willie O’Ree made his debut as a member of the Boston Bruins in 1958. The Penguins’ event offers support and guidance to black youth players throughout the Pittsburgh area. Pens’ defenseman...
NHLESPN

Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan to coach U.S. men's hockey team, if NHL players go to Beijing

Mike Sullivan of the Pittsburgh Penguins will coach the U.S. men's hockey team if the NHL goes to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. USA Hockey announced its coaches for the 2022 Games on Wednesday. Along with Sullivan, Joel Johnson of the University of St. Thomas will coach the women's national team, which seeks its second straight gold medal. David Hoff was named the head coach for the U.S. Paralympic sled hockey team.
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Ottawa, Calgary announce ECHL agreements

The Ottawa Senators have announced a new partnership with the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL, who will serve as their affiliate for the 2021-22 season. The deal is only for one year, though the release calls that an “initial duration,” suggesting there could be an extension if things go smoothly. Senators GM Pierre Dorion released a statement on the deal:
SportsJanesville Gazette

U.S. women’s volleyball beats Brazil to win its first Olympic gold medal

TOKYO — There was a big hullabaloo in Hooper, Nebraska, several years ago when the Nebraska Department of Roads, citing the lack of a permit, removed the banner on Highway 275 honoring Jordan Larson as an Olympian. After their hometown hero helped the U.S. women’s volleyball team make history Sunday,...
SportsAxios

U.S. men's basketball wins 4th consecutive Olympic gold medal

The U.S. men's basketball team won its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal in Tokyo on Saturday, beating France 87-82. The big picture: The U.S. men's basketball team is the most dominant team in Olympic history, medaling in every Olympics it has competed in, with 16 golds, a silver and two bronzes.
Basketballwach.com

Staley's U.S. Team Advances to Gold Medal Game

TOKYO – South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley has her United States team on the brink of Olympic history after the Americans topped Serbia 79-59 in the semifinals Friday to advance to the gold medal game. The U.S. is looking for its seventh-straight gold medal, which would match the U.S. Olympic Men'ss Team's streak of winning the first seven golds (1936-68) after the sport's Olympic debut.
NHLNewsTimes

Lightning's Cooper to coach Canada in Beijing if NHL plays

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — If NHL players are part of next year’s Beijing Olympics, Canada will have a two-time Stanley Cup champion behind its bench. Hockey Canada has announced Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper as the head of its provisional Olympic coaching staff. Three NHL head coaches -- Boston’s Bruce Cassidy, Vegas’ Peter DeBoer and the New York Islanders’ Barry Trotz were named assistants.
NHLchatsports.com

Pat Maroon believes the Lightning can win third consecutive championship

Tampa Bay Lightning, Patrick Maroon, Montreal Canadiens, New York Islanders, St. Louis Blues, National Hockey League, Taylor Raddysh, Frederick Stanley, 16th Earl of Derby, Julien BriseBois, Stanley Cup. Jul 5, 2021; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) celebrates after scoring a goal against Montreal Canadiens...
BasketballPosted by
Axios

U.S. women's basketball defeats Serbia to reach gold medal game

Tokyo -- The U.S. women's basketball squad took an early lead and coasted past Serbia 79-59 on Friday, advancing to Sunday's gold medal game. Why it matters: The U.S. women will look to capture their seventh straight gold medal when they play the winner of tonight's matchup between France and Japan.
Jackson, MSWLBT

Canada’s gold medal resonates with JSU soccer players

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When it comes to soccer, North America has definitely been open to the idea of the sport becoming a household item, but it still has a long way to go. So when watershed moments that can accelerate the growing process occur, it is important to hold onto them.
NHLmyq105.com

Tampa Bay Lightning’s Jon Cooper To Coach Canadian Team

The Lightning’s head coach has been selected to coach another team in 2022. Jon Cooper took over as head coach in Tampa in March of 2013 and has become the longest tenured head coach in the NHL. He’s taken the Lightning to three Stanley Cup Finals and won two of them. Now he’s been called upon to coach another team. Don’t worry-he’s not leaving the Lightning.

Comments / 0

Community Policy