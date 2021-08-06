Defector Reads A Book Has Its Pick For August
Thanks to the DRAB community for discussing The Big Sleep with us this month! We enjoyed reading through comments from those of you who loved it and those who hated it (but were still kind enough to chime in!). And if you did like it, the detective fiction fans in the chat had some good tips for tackling the rest of Chandler’s work. In August, DRAB is sticking to crime. We’ll be reading Patricia Highsmith’s 1955 thriller The Talented Mr. Ripley, the first book in her “Ripliad” and the basis for a 1999 movie adaptation that stars a very, ah, handsome Jude Law.defector.com
