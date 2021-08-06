Next Gen Conservative warriors prepare for battle, inspire old conservative warhorses
One of the greatest honors of working in the conservative movement is the opportunity, to cultivate, mentor, and encourage the next generation of conservative public policy intellectuals and conservative warriors. Conservatives who worry about the future of our movement, our culture, and our country, should take note. There are already a group of dedicated young professionals ready to step up to the plate. We have seen and worked with them all summer.www.carolinajournal.com
