Classmates relish the ability to gather this year for their 51st class reunion in Pratt

The Pratt High School graduating class of 1970 met for their 51st Class Reunion last weekend in Pratt, celebrating old memories, good times and the ability to gather. "We had a great turnout with more than 50 class members and at least 130 people," said reunion committee member Paula Blasi of Pratt. "I think the turnout was so good because we couldn't meet last year because of COVID-19 and this year we didn't want to miss the opportunity to get together."