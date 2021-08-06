Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Riders of Justice and Pig movies review: rethinking the revenge movie

By goodreads
Flick Filosopher
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m “biast” (con): not keen on men’s revenge stories; hot and cold on Nicolas Cage. I am done with movies about men driven to vengeance by the deaths of women they love. It’s such an overused cliché, and one so detrimental to the humanity of half the human race onscreen, that it became one of the criteria by which a film could be dinged for its representation of women in my Where Are the Women? project.

www.flickfilosopher.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mads Mikkelsen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rethinking#Watw#Danish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Moviespittsburghmagazine.com

Movie Review: The Suicide Squad

Margot Robbie has now played the likable villain Harley Quinn across three movies that feel impossibly different from one another. Quinn stole the show in 2016’s “Suicide Squad,” emerging as the bright point of a muddled yet intermittently enjoyable sidequest in DC’s uneven cinematic universe. In early 2020, her starring feature — initially titled “Birds of Prey, or the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn” before being retitled mid-stream in an odd marketing move — established itself as one of the best all-around DC adaptations, striking a much more cohesive and thoughtful tone than most comic-book fare.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Star Trek Director To Helm Amazon Action Movie From John Wick Writer

If someone in Hollywood needs a writer for either an action-packed TV series or a high concept movie, then Derek Kolstad will increasingly be finding his name towards the top of those particular lists. He may have been dropped from the John Wick franchise after penning the first three installments, but his work was integral to establishing the mythology that turned the Keanu Reeves films into a blockbuster phenomenon.
MoviesNo Film School

The ‘True Romance’ Script Is the Blueprint for All of Tarantino’s Films

Quentin Tarantino’s script for True Romance holds important reference points for all of his work in the past 30 years. It is hard to imagine the world without the humor and violence of Quentin Tarantino. All of his stories dive into niche genres and are deeply influenced by pop culture, alternate histories, and the visual dynamics of neo-noir. There is no denying that there is something special to Tarantino's screenwriting abilities, yet even the great creator himself isn't immune to following some tropes.
Valdosta, GAValdosta Daily Times

ALEXXANDAR MOVIE REVIEWS: 'Old' gets old quick

“Old” (Mystery/Thriller: 1 hour, 48 minutes) Starring: Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps and Rufus Sewell. Rated: PG-13 (Strong violence, disturbing images, suggestive content, partial nudity and strong language) Movie Review: Creative filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan is a movie visionary, but he quickly proves his writing skills are sightless. He is...
Moviesyourchoiceway.com

Old Movie Review

M. Night Shyamalan movies are largely built around two important aspects of any film: build-up and execution. Sure, all movies need to successfully conquer both to warrant praise or recommendation, but Shyamalan has made his career on the art of the twist. His latest, "Old," is a bit of an uneven journey, but it is moderately successful in what Shyamalan has done so well with his past movies.
Moviesmaroonweekly.com

Movie Review: “The Tomorrow War”

Science fiction movies are often known for some wild plots often revolving around technology and warfare, time travel, or aliens. But imagine a movie that combines all of that. “The Tomorrow War” is built on the concept that 30 years in the future, humanity needs help in a war against aliens.
Moviessanclementetimes.com

At the Movies: The Surprisingly Effective Story of a Man and His Pig

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Moviesflix66.com

Jungle Cruise Movie Review

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jack Whitehall,. Is it just me getting older or are movies becoming mashups of other movies? 2003’s PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN (another Disney ride movie) starring Johnny Depp and 1999’s THE MUMMY starring Brendan Fraser seems to be the ultimate inspiration behind JUNGLE CRUISE, which is full of Disney’s brand of PG-13 CGI swashbuckling entertainment.
Moviesharborlightnews.com

At the Movies

Truth time; I probably knew less about Anthony Bourdain than 99-pecent of those seeing this film. I knew what he looked like and that he was a chef, but I’m afraid my knowledge was limited to that. Bourdain, after attending the Culinary Institu...
Moviescityweekly.net

Movie Reviews: New Releases for July 30

In his adaptation of the Middle English tale of Arthurian legend, writer/director David Lowery noodles around at the edges but ultimately captures the text’s focus on what really constitutes a life of honor. On a Christmas day at Camelot, a mysterious knight (Ralph Ineson) arrives to challenge one of the knights of King Arthur (Sean Harris) to a dangerous game—one that is accepted by Arthur’s young nephew Gawain (Dev Patel), beginning an epic journey. Despite the presence of sorcery, talking animals and giants, don’t go in expecting an epic fantasy; Lowery operates in a different register, preferring long silences to accompany his mist-shrouded imagery. At its core, this the tale of a callow youth learning the difference between a public image of manly heroism—as Gawain’s confrontation with the Green Knight quickly becomes the stuff of stories and puppet shows—and the kind of integrity that isn’t always visible. Lowery bends and shapes his source material to that end, and guides Patel in a tricky performance that conveys the fear of someone in over his imminently-chop-off-able head with no sense for how to get out. The term “toxic masculinity” might have been unknown in 14th-century Europe, but Lowery makes a strangely transfixing case for why this story might have been a critique thereof. Available July 30 in theaters. (NR)
Moviesdailydead.com

Fantasia 2021 Review: AGNES is Not the Movie You Think It Is

In Agnes, a cynical priest and young novice approaching his vows are called to investigate rumors of demonic possession within a convent. What occurs within those walls will call forward temptations, doubt, and a true test of faith. Agnes is written and directed by Mickey Reece and stars Ben Hall (Climate of the Hunter), Jake Horowitz (The Vast of Night), and Hayley McFarland.
Moviesassignmentx.com

Movie Review: THE GREEN KNIGHT

Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Sarita Choudhury, Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Ralph Ineson, Barry Keoghan. THE GREEN KNIGHT may put fantasy film buffs in mind of John Boorman’s EXCALIBUR or even Neil Jordan’s THE COMPANY OF WOLVES. Adapted from Arthurian mythology by writer/director David Lowery, THE GREEN KNIGHT is beautiful and mysterious – and more than a little trippy.
MoviesMovieWeb

Prisoners of the Ghostland Trailer Is Pure Nicolas Cage Samurai Western Insanity

Nicolas Cage cuts a darkly heroic figure in the first trailer for Prisoners of the Ghostland, which pits the Oscar winner and Hollywood icon against ghosts, samurai, and ninjas in an action thriller gonzo genre mash-up that truly must be seen to be believed. Due for release in theaters and on video on demand on September 17, 2021, by RLJE Films, fans of the Cage's particular brand of antics are clearly for an absolute treat.
Moviesmaroonweekly.com

Movie Review: “Space Jam: A New Legacy”

There are a handful of actor duos whose performances together changed the cultural landscape. Paul Newman and Robert Redford, Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci, and, when they came together in 1996, Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny. The original “Space Jam” is one of the most popular and impactful children’s movies of the last 30 years, taking the brilliant idea of mixing real life with animated cartoons from “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” and improving on it by focusing on well known characters and adding one of the biggest stars of the 90s—Michael Jordan.
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

Pig is Now Best-Reviewed Live-Action Movie of Nicolas Cage's Career

When the Pig trailer surfaced ahead of its July theatrical debut, audiences were baffled. Was this Nicolas Cage movie, ostensibly the story of a Pacific Northwest recluse and his stolen truffle pig, going to be a revenge thriller like Mandy? Would it be in the realm of recent Rage Cage (TM) genre offerings, including Willy’s Wonderland and Color Out of Space?
Beauty & Fashionsuindependent.com

Movie Review: “Pig” is a reminder of what a truly gifted actor Nicolas Cage can be when given the right material

MOVIE REVIEW: PIG (R) Right out of the gate, let me just say that “Pig” could very well be the best film of 2021 thus far. Yes, this is a special movie and quite honestly, it completely took me by surprise. At the very least, “Pig” is a firm reminder that Nicolas Cage is quite a talent and a much stronger actor than he’s often given credit for.
MoviesTime Out Global

Keanu Reeves seems poised to fight half of Hollywood in 'John Wick 4'

Like a much-calmer Tom Cruise, Keanu Reeves has decided to spend his 50s getting repeatedly bounced off of cars, smashed through glass and shooting scores of nameless thugs for our entertainment. And with production of John Wick 4 currently underway, the 56-year-old icon appears perfectly content to roll all the way into his 60s dodging knives and engaging in spectacular feats of balletic violence.
Movieswtmj.com

“The best movie of the year” – Matt Mueller on “Pig”

A movie we have been teasing all summer long since the trailer was released, Pig starring Nicholas Cage. Well, it’s finally out and available for public viewing! And we have our resident expert film critic from OnMilwaukee.com Matt Mueller joins WTMJ Nights w/ Scott Warras to give us his review of “Pig” starring Nicholas Cage.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Gale Anne Hurd on Empowering Female Voices in Action, Horror and Sci-Fi

Gale Anne Hurd is arguably the most successful, and influential, female producer of her generation, if not of all time. With credits that include The Terminator, Aliens, Terminator 2: Judgement Day, and Armageddon, not to mention the television juggernaut that is The Walking Dead — Hurd can lay claim to having shaped popular culture for nearly four decades. Along the way, she’s broken new ground for the depiction of women on screen: think of Linda Hamilton and Sigourney Weaver’s kick-ass heroines in the Terminator and Aliens franchises. The 2021 Locarno Film Festival recognized Hurd’s contribution on August 7 when it presented her with its...

Comments / 0

Community Policy