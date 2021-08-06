Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Joel Dahmen Leads Barracuda After Day One

By Jeff Smith
Posted by 
Pro Golf Weekly
Pro Golf Weekly
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nx3X5_0bK7PxMk00
Joel Dahmen plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood GC on Aug 5, 2021 in Truckee, CA. (Photo by Alex Goodlett via Getty Images)

Joel Dahmen produced a bogey-free round of 63 which included 16 points to secure the opening-day lead at the Barracuda Championship, the PGA Tour’s only points-based event.

The Washington state native reached 16 points with eight birdies, highlighted by three in a row on Nos. 4-6, to set the day’s high mark at the Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood course.

“It was the best I could have done today probably. I made every putt,” said Dahmen, who won his maiden PGA Tour event earlier this year at Corales.

“Yeah, it’s tough at altitude sometimes. You don’t really know what you’re doing out here. It’s all guess. With the wind blowing the way it was, I didn’t have a number in mind or anything, but I hit some bad shots that turned out great, hit some good shots that turned out good, and my ball just found the hole today.”

Two off the pace was Stephan Jaeger, who reached 14 points with three birdies and two eagles, including a 2 on the reachable par-4 8th hole.

“Yeah, obviously in this format eagles really catapult you forward, five points,” said Jaeger, who hit 12 of 14 fairways.

“One was a three-footer on 8. I hit it on the green and it was pretty short. The other one was on — I think it was 11, the par-5 on the back. I made like a 25-footer.

“Obviously those two kind of get your day started and get you moving up the leaderboard. But overall I played good all day. Made a bunch of birdies and only made two bogeys, which don’t really hurt too bad in this format for sure.”

Scott Harrington was next at +13 which included five birdies and an eagle on the par-4 8th hole.

“Yeah, it was really good. I was pleased with it. I played really solid,” said Harrington.

“A couple silly bogeys, but it’s all about making birdies out here, and I was able to throw an eagle in there, which really helps in this format.

“Yeah, I just tried to play aggressive. I drove the ball really well, so it put me in positions where I could kind of go at a lot of flags. Tried to be aggressive on the greens. Had a three-putt and a four-putt unfortunately, but I played really nice tee to green, and yeah, it was tough out there.

“It’s windy and it’s kind of coming off of everywhere, so I’m really pleased to get in with a good day today.”

Emiliano Grillo and Michael Thompson rounded out the top-5 leaders at +12.

Grillo offset three bogeys with an eagle and five birdies, including back to back on 17 and 18 to jump into the chase.

“I love the course. Played it last year,” said Grillo. “I enjoyed it a little bit more than the other one — was a little bit easier; this is a little bit trickier.

“You have to hit good drivers. If you hit them left-right it’s kind of hard to get away with it and the greens are fast.

“The greens are real nice. And so today I was able to make some putts. I was able to close out with a couple birdies.

“My dinner is going to be enjoyable.”

Thompson, meanwhile, got off to a terrific start, draining six birdies on his first nine holes to turn on +12. But a final nine of two bogeys and one birdie saw him finish with the same +12 score.

“I started off, I was hitting the ball really well, made a small adjustment to my putting-stroke setup last week. And it paid off today,” said Thompson.

“So I played really solid. I had three tap-ins for birdie on the front nine.

“And I actually played really well on the back, just couldn’t get anything going. This wind is making it difficult out there.”

Barracuda Championship

Leaderboard: Top-10

Pos-Player-To Par (Rd 1)

1. Joel Dahmen +16 (+16)

2. Stephan Jaeger +14 (+14)

3. Scott Harrington +13 (+13)

4. Emiliano Grillo +12 (+12)

4. Michael Thompson +12 (+12)

6. Roger Sloan +11 (+11)

7. Eight Players +10 (+10)

Notables

Pos-Player-To Par (Rd 1)

15. Maverick McNealy +9 (+9)

15. Chez Reavie +9 (+9)

21. Richy Werenski +8 (+8)

37. Pat Perez +6 (+6)

37. Branden Grace +6 (+6)

43. Troy Merritt +5 (+5)

56. Kyle Stanley +4 (+4)

56. Rafa Cabrera Bello +4 (+4)

56. Aaron Baddeley +4 (+4)

71. Padraig Harrington +3 (+3)

71. Camilo Villegas +3 (+3)

87. Gary Woodland +2 (+2)

98. Harold Varner III +1 (+1)

115. Aaron Wise -1 (-1)

115. Brandt Snedeker -1 (-1)

124. Brendan Steele -3 (-3)

124. Matt Kuchar -3 (-3)

124. Ryan Moore -3 (-3)

132. John Daly -9 (-9)

Comments / 0

Pro Golf Weekly

Pro Golf Weekly

86
Followers
122
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Golf Weekly is a digital golf publication and website. The magazine is published each Monday, while the website is updated around the clock with the latest analysis and happenings from the major professional golf tours, along with travel, equipment, gear, and more.

 http://progolfweekly.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Daly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barracuda#The Pga Tour#Nos#Pga Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Golfwcn247.com

Emiliano Grillo leads Barracuda at smoky Tahoe Mountain Club

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Emiliano Grillo had an early eagle in a 17-point round in smoky conditions Friday to take the second-round lead in the Barracuda Championship, the only PGA Tour event that uses the modified Stableford scoring system. Players receive eight points for an albatross, five for eagle, two for birdie and zero for par. A point is subtracted for a bogey, and three points are taken away for a double bogey or worse. Grillo, the 28-year-old Argentine player who won the 2016 Frys.com Open for his lone PGA Tour title, had a 29-point total on Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood Course. Adam Schenk was two points back after a 19-point day. He eagled the par-5 sixth. The smoke from wildfires made it difficult to see balls in flight.
Truckee, CAGwinnett Daily Post

Emiliano Grillo jumps into lead at Barracuda Championship

Emiliano Grillo eagled the 631-yard, par-5 second hole and added six birdies to record a second-round plus-17 and take the lead Friday at the Barracuda Championship, the PGA Tour's only Modified Stableford event. At +29 through two rounds at Tahoe Mountain Club's Old Greenwood Course in Truckee, Calif., the Argentine...
Golfnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Joel Dahmen (+16) takes early lead at Barracuda

Joel Dahmen shot a plus-16 Thursday in the only modified-scoring event of the PGA Tour's season for a two-shot lead at the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, Calif. Stephan Jaeger (+14) sits in second, Scott Harrington is in third with a plus-13, and Emiliano Grillo and Michael Thompson are tied for fourth after shooting plus-12.
GolfLewiston Morning Tribune

Dahmen devours Old Greenwood course to take lead

It’s not like Joel Dahmen has been struggling on the golf course lately. But it definitely was nice to have some family around Thursday at the Barracuda Championship to make things easier. Having a good meal and enjoying the mild weather in Truckee, Calif., also could have been a bit...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golfers Are Furious With Bryson DeChambeau This Week

Before the Open Championship took place, Bryson DeChambeau was asked by a reporter why he doesn’t shout “fore” after a poor tee shot. That question led to an emphatic response from the former U.S. Open champion. “I do shout fore,” DeChambeau replied. “I don’t know what you’re talking about. There...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Justin Thomas Takes Hilarious Shot At Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau said his “driver sucks” after a tough opening round at the Open Championship on Thursday. As a result, Justin Thomas couldn’t help but crack a joke about DeChambeau’s comments via Instagram on Friday. Thomas took to Instagram to take a hilarious shot at DeChambeau for his comments. He...
GolfGolf.com

Harris English comes to Bryson DeChambeau’s defense on heckling fans

Bryson DeChambeau’s summer has been controversial, to say the least. As his public feud with Brooks Koepka has been reignited, the court of public opinion has seemed to side with Team Brooks. The famous leaked Golf Channel video reignited the spat, and Koepka has not hesitated to add gasoline to the fire.
Greensboro, NCCBS Sports

2021 Wyndham Championship odds, field, predictions: Webb Simpson, Hideki Matsuyama picks from PGA insider

Hideki Matsuyama has been on top of his game and will be looking for a PGA Tour win this week when the 2021 Wyndham Championship tees off Thursday in Greensboro, N.C. The Japanese star went 15-under par at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and made the seven-man playoff for the bronze medal before settling for a tie for fourth place. And at last week's WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, he was in another playoff, this time lipping out a 26-foot birdie putt that would have won it on the first playoff hole before losing to Abraham Ancer on the second. The reigning Masters champion comes in among the betting favorites, along with former Wyndham winners Webb Simpson and Patrick Reed. Players will be jockeying for positioning, or to earn a spot, in the FedEx Cup playoffs, which start next week at the Northern Trust.
SportsPosted by
Pro Golf Weekly

Sepp Straka Shoots 63, Leads Tokyo Olympics After Round One

Sepp Straka of Austria opened with a bogey-free 63 and was the surprise leader after day one of the Men’s Olympics Golf Competition. The Austrian finished his first day at Kasumigaseki Country Club with eight birdies, including four gains over his final six holes to secure the 18-hole lead on 8-under par, one clear of Jazz Janewattananond of Thailand, who shot 64.
Golfnevadasportsnet.com

Moving Day at the 23rd annual Barracuda Championship

Round three of the 23rd annual Barracuda Championship came to an end with Adam Schenk in the lead. If he holds his place tomorrow it would be his first PGA TOUR victory in 114 starts and continue the Barracuda Championship’s streak of first-time winners. The tournament currently has the TOUR’s longest active streak with the last five winners being first-timers.
SportsPosted by
Pro Golf Weekly

Tokyo Olympics: Madelene Sagstrom Leads After Day One

After day one of the Women’s Golf Competition at the Tokyo Olympics, Madelene Sagstrom was atop the leaderboard with a 5-under 66. The Swede finished her opening round with a bogey-free scorecard, featuring 13 pars and five birdies. One back was world No.1 Nelly Korda who shot a 4-under 67....
GolfPosted by
Pro Golf Weekly

Harris English Leads WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational After Day One

Harris English opened with a sizzling round of 8-under 62 to secure a two-shot lead after day one of the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational. The 32-year-old Georgia native got off to a dream start at TPC Southwind, reeling off four consecutive birdies out of the gate, then adding three more gains on Nos. 6, 7, and 9 to turn on 7-under 28. He would drop two shots with bogeys on 10 and 12 but then closed with three more birdies on his final four holes to grab the 18-hole marquee position.
Coeur D'alene, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

SHOWCASE GOLF: Mulder leads after first day

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Mark Mulder, who won the 2019 Showcase Golf exhibition at The Coeur d’Alene Resort Golf Course, leads the field with a 6-under 65 after the first day of the 2021 event on Friday. Mulder leads two-time champion Brenden Morrow, a former NHL player, who is...
Framingham, MASalem News

Defending champion Francoeur tied for lead after Day 1 at Ouimet Memorial

Day 1 of the 54th annual Ouimet Memorial Tournament teed off on Wednesday afternoon, and a familiar local face found himself at the top of the leaderboard by day's end. Chris Francoeur, a former standout at St. John's Prep, carded a 3-under par 67 to share a tie in first place with Framingham Country Club's Kyle Tibbetts heading into Thursday's round.
Truckee, CAwcn247.com

Schenk takes 4-point lead in smoky Barracuda Championship

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Adam Schenk birdied the par-4 18th in smoky conditions from wildfires Saturday for an 11-point round and four-point lead in the Barracuda Championship, the only PGA Tour event that uses the modified Stableford scoring system. Players receive eight points for an albatross, five for eagle, two for birdie and zero for par. A point is subtracted for a bogey, and three points are taken away for a double bogey or worse. Schenk, the 29-year-old former Purdue player seeking his first PGA Tour title, had seven birdies and a bogey to reach 38 points on Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood Course. Andrew Putnam, the 2018 winner, was tied for second with Erik van Rooyen. Putnam had a nine-point day, and van Rooyen scored 10 points.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Abraham Ancer takes us back to humble beginnings after first PGA Tour win

Abraham Ancer finally had his breakthrough moment on the PGA Tour, winning the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational last week. Ancer overcame Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and the Valspar Championship winner Sam Burns to secure his first win on tour and become just the fourth Mexican to win on the PGA Tour.

Comments / 0

Community Policy