A Postcard from the Field: The Laguna Playhouse

The Pageant of the Masters returns to amaze audiences July 7 to September 3 with the magic of tableaux vivants (“living pictures”). This iconic, long-running Orange County tradition combines artfully costumed people, extravagant sets, and theatrical illusion to recreate famous works of art on stage. The Pageant of the Masters is known around the world and has been lovingly parodied in pop culture by the likes of Arrested Development and Gilmore Girls. Order your tickets now for summer’s not-to-be-missed performance!