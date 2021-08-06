Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland, CA

Book World: When a White, liberal family enrolls at a Black and Brown school

By Conor P. Williams
SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article- - - Like their peers in so many other urban places in the United States, the White families in my liberal D.C. neighborhood make a point of showing up. We show up to bond at artisan coffeehouses over our shared love for the area's "diversity." We show up at our book clubs to read Ta-Nehisi Coates, Isabel Wilkerson and Colson Whitehead. We show up - often in hybrid cars festooned with Black Lives Matter decals - to protest police violence against Black men and to organize litter cleanups in area playgrounds. We pride ourselves on fully and authentically participating in our newfound urban communities.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 92

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Local
California Entertainment
City
Oakland, CA
Oakland, CA
Entertainment
Oakland, CA
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ta Nehisi Coates
Person
Colson Whitehead
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gentrification#Book Clubs#Private Schools#Elementary School#Schooling#American#Emerson Elementary#Black Brown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
Related

Comments / 92

Community Policy