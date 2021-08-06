Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

9 takeaways from the Bears' eighth training camp practice

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Bears returned to the practice field Friday for their first of three consecutive padded practices at Halas Hall, where there was plenty of news to unwrap. There’s a growing concern with Chicago’s offensive line, particularly at the tackle position, which was down two more tackles in Larry Borom (who was in concussion protocol prior to Friday’s practice) and Lachavious Simmons (who left Friday’s practice early with a concussion).

bearswire.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Peterson
Person
Justin Fields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Chicago Bear#Adamhoge#Pbu#Wr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears release first depth chart ahead of preseason game

The Bears’ first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins is right around the corner, and to prepare, the team released the first iteration of its depth chart. It’s important to note the Bears officially deem this an “unofficial” depth chart because this early into the offseason things are still fluid and will change, but it also gives us a glimpse into who’s impressed Matt Nagy and his coaches up to this point. Starters are highlighted in bold.
NFLPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Q&A: How much playing time will QB Justin Fields get in the preseason opener? Is Teven Jenkins’ back injury a concern? Biggest takeaway from the depth chart?

The Chicago Bears’ preseason opener versus the Miami Dolphins is only three days away, and fans are eager to get their first look at rookie quarterback Justin Fields in a game setting. Brad Biggs answers questions about Fields, the banged-up offensive line and much more in the latest installment of his weekly Bears mailbag. Did Matt Nagy mention how many snaps he expects Justin Fields to play? ...
NFLFanSided

Chicago Bears: Allen Robinson has high praise for Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears have had a lot of nonsense surrounding them for many years. Now, they are hoping that is all in the past. Most of that nonsense is a result of not ever having a franchise quarterback that can get them over the hump. They have thought that they had that guy multiple times but nobody ever panned out the way they thought they would. Now, the hope of it passing all rests on Justin Fields shoulders.
NFLwindycitygridiron.com

Is Roquan Smith the best coverage linebacker in the NFL?

The Chicago Bears picked up the fifth year option on inside linebacker Roquan Smith back in May in what was a no-brainer of a decision. The 24-year old was coming off the best season of his three year career with a second team All-Pro nod, and he’s just scratching the surface of what he can be in leading the Bears defense.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

New England Patriots Release Veteran Running Back

The New England Patriots running back room got just a bit smaller as the organization released a two-time Super Bowl champion on Tuesday afternoon. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Patriots released 30-year-old Tyler Gaffney on Tuesday in order to sign 24-year-old defensive back Malik Gant. With New England’s depth at running back pretty much squared away, Bill Belichick opted to trim the position and add another player to the secondary.
NFLallfans.co

2 Steelers first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2021 NFL season

The Pittsburgh Steelers are gearing up to enter the 2021 campaign fresh off of one of the strangest seasons in franchise history. The Steelers began the 2020 regular season with a perfect 11-0 record while going on to win the AFC North division. However, they concluded the campaign by losing four of the team’s final five regular season games.
NFLthespun.com

NFL World Reacts To The Saquon Barkley News

New York Giants fans woke up to some big Saquon Barkley news on Monday morning. According to a report from Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the superstar running back is set to return to the Giants this week. Barkley, who missed most of the 2020 season with a...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson issues continue to mount for Ravens

It has been a rough start to training camp for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson missed time due to COVID-19 and then made some questionable comments about vaccination. A few of Jackson’s weapons have dealt with their own health issues, and now first-round pick Rashod Bateman just got hurt at Tuesday’s practice and didn’t return.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans' A.J. Brown on disrespect of Ryan Tannehill: 'It's nonsense'

Just like the rest of the Tennessee Titans fan base, wide receiver A.J. Brown is high on the team’s offense going into the 2021 campaign — and for good reason. An already elite offense that sported Brown, running back Derrick Henry and quarterback Ryan Tannehill has now added wide receiver Julio Jones, who was acquired via trade with the Atlanta Falcons back in June.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The NFL Wants To Enforce 1 Penalty More Strictly

On Tuesday, the NFL released its annual rule change and points of emphasis video. One of the most notable points of emphasis for the 2021 season centers around more “strictly” enforced penalties for taunting. Officials have been instructed to keep a close eye on taunting acts, something the league claims...
NFLBleacher Report

Tim Tebow Will Make His Critics Eat Their Words After Final Roster Cuts

Tebowmania has some life with the Jacksonville Jaguars. When the Jaguars signed Tim Tebow to a one-year contract, an overwhelming majority gave him no shot to make the 53-man roster because of the obvious reasons. He hasn't played a regular-season game since 2012. On top of that, the former quarterback will convert to a new position at tight end in his age-34 season.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

49ers WR Deebo Samuel looks like ‘whole different person,’ says Jason Verrett

1.5k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel looks like a different player on the practice field. Who better to ask about the wideout's transformation than the guy who has to cover him during practice, cornerback Jason Verrett? That's what KNBR's Greg Papa and John Lund did after Tuesday's practice, and it sounds like the third-year player has worked hard to elevate his game.
NFLUSA Today

5 observations after Raiders release first unofficial depth chart

We have officially entered the week leading up to the Raiders’ first preseason game. Which means their first unofficial depth chart is out. Here it is:. Keep in mind, this is unofficial. It’s essentially an educated guess based on practice observations and is for the preseason, not the regular season. A lot can change between now and then.
NFLNBC Sports

Marcus Mariota reiterates his despite to once again become an NFL starter

Despite being Derek Carr’s backup with the Las Vegas Raiders, former Oregon Duck and Tennessee Titan Marcus Mariota have been keeping tabs on possible starting jobs around the league. When the Indianapolis Colts lost their starting QB in newly acquired Carson Wentz for about 5-12 weeks due to a foot...
NFLFanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: 3 trade options for Marcus Mariota

The Las Vegas Raiders could get some really nice value in return for Marcus Mariota should they choose to trade him. What are some options there?. Absence makes the heart grow fonder, right? It wasn’t all that long ago that former first-round pick and Oregon Ducks superstar QB Marcus Mariota (now a member of the Las Vegas Raiders) was getting benched at halftime against the Denver Broncos when he was still a member of the Tennessee Titans in favor of Ryan Tannehill.

Comments / 0

Community Policy