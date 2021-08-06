17th Annual Cameron Fishing Festival Starts Today

Yep, that sums up my entire random life most of the time. Last night, we met up with some lucky listeners to go watch Pat Green live in concert at 5 Under Golf Center. This was the second time we have headed west to enjoy live music at the beautiful venue that is 5 Under. Now, I have been to quite a few live concerts in my life, but when I walked out on the green I didn't expect to see a whole Airstream trailer sitting off to the side. The trailer was beautiful and they were selling boots and flip flops.