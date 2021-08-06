17th Annual Cameron Fishing Festival Starts Today
The Cameron Fishing Festival cranks up today and into tomorrow down in Grand Chenier. The fishing started at midnight this morning, and the gates open this evening at 5:00pm. Tonight will feature a silent and live auction, and entertainment by The Teardrops, Terry Beard, and Kaleb Trahan. Tomorrow the gates open at 11:00am with live entertainment from Beau Young starting at 1:30pm, Waters Edge Band at 4:30pm, and Steel Shot finishing the night off at 7:30pm.gator995.com
