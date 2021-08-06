Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Chenier, LA

17th Annual Cameron Fishing Festival Starts Today

By Buddy Russ
Posted by 
GATOR 99.5
GATOR 99.5
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Cameron Fishing Festival cranks up today and into tomorrow down in Grand Chenier. The fishing started at midnight this morning, and the gates open this evening at 5:00pm. Tonight will feature a silent and live auction, and entertainment by The Teardrops, Terry Beard, and Kaleb Trahan. Tomorrow the gates open at 11:00am with live entertainment from Beau Young starting at 1:30pm, Waters Edge Band at 4:30pm, and Steel Shot finishing the night off at 7:30pm.

gator995.com

Comments / 0

GATOR 99.5

GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles, LA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
921K+
Views
ABOUT

Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Chenier, LA
City
Cameron, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beau Young#Steel Shot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
Related
EntertainmentPosted by
GATOR 99.5

I Saw Pat Green Live and Bought Flip Flops at 5 Under

Yep, that sums up my entire random life most of the time. Last night, we met up with some lucky listeners to go watch Pat Green live in concert at 5 Under Golf Center. This was the second time we have headed west to enjoy live music at the beautiful venue that is 5 Under. Now, I have been to quite a few live concerts in my life, but when I walked out on the green I didn't expect to see a whole Airstream trailer sitting off to the side. The trailer was beautiful and they were selling boots and flip flops.
Gueydan, LAPosted by
GATOR 99.5

Gueydan Duck Festival Set For August 26-29 – Entertainment Lineup

Are you ready for the annual Gueydan Duck Festival? It's coming your way on Thursday, August 26th and runs through Sunday, August 29th in Gueydan, Louisiana. The festival is chopped full of great food, events, carnival rides and live entertainment. The festival begins on that Thursday with the carnival rides starting around 6:00 pm and they will also have The Envies live on stage performing.
DrinksPosted by
GATOR 99.5

Parish Brewing Announces Its Raising Cane’s IPA

Parish Brewing seems to be back at it again with another crazy beer to come out of their brewery. A few months ago the brewer announced its Holly Beach themed beer that could barely stay on the shelves as people just had to have it. Now, the brewer is squeezing some lemons as it teams up with the famous chicken fingers from Louisiana.
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
GATOR 99.5

Whitetails Unlimited Banquet Is August 14 In Lake Charles

Whitetails Unlimited of Southwest Louisiana (SWLA) will be holding their annual banquet fundraiser in Lake Charles in August. The mission of Whitetails Unlimited is where the origination concerned about the future of deer hunting, particularly the nationwide decline in the participation of this timeless tradition. Whitetails Unlimited works to bring...

Comments / 0

Community Policy