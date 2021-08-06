Cancel
Book World: Climate science may change minds; climate sadness can change hearts

By Emily Balcetis
SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article- - - The other night I made my 4-year-old son cry. That's not all that uncommon, as most parents know. I routinely bring out the tears by telling him that we won't buy Hot Wheels cars every day or that he can't have ice cream for breakfast. But this time was different. This time, the emotions swelled because I served him dinner on disposable dishware. "Mom, we can't reuse or recycle this plate!" His disgust, fear and sadness were real and raw.

