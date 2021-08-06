As Americans pay more for rent, landlords get some relief

Rents have risen tremendously the last few years, and they are still appreciating. This is true locally and across the nation. There are many factors driving this increase. One of the main reasons is simple supply and demand. With home prices skyrocketing, there are many wannabe homeowners who can’t afford to buy. That leaves renting as their main option which means there is more demand for rentals. On top of that we have fewer rentals for them to compete for. We weren’t building enough homes in the US BEFORE COVID hit. Since then, we’ve had construction shut-downs, supply constraints, etc. that are slowing down construction. Plus there is a big demand from regular homebuyers to buy homes, so there are fewer homes available for investors to buy and offer as rentals.