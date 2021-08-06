Cancel
Central New York Community Foundation Employment Opportunity: Finance Associate

By Urban CNY News
urbancny.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Community Foundation has a job opening, Finance Associate. Please review Job Description below and/or click on the following link http://www.cnycf.org/careers. POSITION DESCRIPTION: The Finance Associate at the Central New York Community Foundation (“CNYCF”) is responsible for administering the grants and accounts payable process. The position is highly process oriented, requiring a solutions-oriented individual who can prioritize and multi-task, maintaining a high level of customer service among external and internal constituents.

