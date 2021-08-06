All-American Lauren Stivrins will try to play for Huskers again 'eventually'

Lincoln-Middle blocker Lauren Stivrins announced via Twitter that she is returning to Nebraska. Stivrins has decided she is going to try and give it a go with the Huskers this season. Stivrins made her announcement three days before fall practice is to start. She has been trying to recover from offseason back surgery which has slowed down her recovery this summer. Stivrins is one of the best middle blockers in program history. She’s already earned All-American honors three times. She was a first-team All-American during the 2020-21 season. Stivrins is eligible to play thanks to the extra year of eligibility given to players due to the NCAA’s pandemic exception for last year. Our staff is so happy Lauren is coming back for a sixth year,” Head Coach John Cook said. “She’s so much fun to coach and someone you want in the gym, and this is awesome news for our program. “We’ll all need to be patient as Lauren works back into volleyball shape. We will make sure we do not rush her and look forward to the day she can be out there on the court.”Nebraska’s first match is Aug. 27th and the conference season will begin on Sept 22nd.