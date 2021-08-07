'Moving Forward': Dominican Day Parade 2021 to stream on WABC-TV on Sunday, Aug. 8

Organizers of the Dominican Day Parade say this year's celebration is all about uplifting the community following the COVID-19 pandemic.

In fact, the parade this year has a special theme: Moving forward.

Parade organizers say each of the honorees this year have played a role in advancing the Dominican community and their own communities by exemplifying perseverance, resiliency, growth and transformation.

They say these attributes will lead us to victory during these though times.

The winners of the National Dominican Day Parade scholarships were announced at a gala on Friday night. They will also participate in the parade on Sunday.

Last year's scholarship recipients were also honored this year since a gala was not held last year due to the pandemic.

Students say the scholarships are an opportunity to help them excel in their future ventures.

The organization says it has already helped hundreds of students, and prides itself in guiding future generations to achieve their dreams.

The virtual parade and 6th Avenue presentation will be held August 8 starting at noon.

WABC-TV is a proud sponsor of the Dominican Day parade.

For more information, please visit NATDDP.org

