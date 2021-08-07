A 50/50 Weekend

Rounds of rain and thunderstorms will continue to linger throughout the Triangle today as a low pressure system tracks through North Carolina and into the mid-Atlantic. Rain and storms are forecast to be heaviest and steadiest during the first half of the day when this low is tracking through the Triangle. A few areas can receive as much as

1-1.50 inches of additional rainfall through this afternoon, and flooding will be possible in some of the heaviest downpours.

Given the rain and enhanced cloud coverage throughout the area today, temperatures will be on the low side for early August, as most areas experience highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The region is expected to warm up to near-normal levels by Sunday however following the passage of this system, and highs are forecast to hover near 90 degrees Fahrenheit most days this upcoming week.

Largely dry conditions are set to prevail throughout the Triangle from Sunday through Tuesday with high pressure making a return to the region. The next chance for thunderstorms won't be until the middle and end of next week once seasonable humidity builds back into the Carolinas with the help of a south-southwest onshore flow. This pattern will promote isolated thunderstorm activity, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.

Have a great weekend!

Steve Stewart