Owatonna High School to utilize online platform for tickets, game passes starting this fall

By LUCAS SEEHAFER lucas.seehafer@apgsomn.com
southernminn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOwatonna High School will be employing a new way to purchase tickets and game passes for sporting events beginning this fall. The school announced earlier this past week that they, in conjunction with the rest of the schools in the Big 9 Conference as well as the Minnesota State High School League, would be implementing an electronic ticket purchasing processes through Hometown Ticketing. Online ticketing will be utilized for all events that require the purchase of tickets. Tickets can be downloaded onto and scanned from a phone or be printed.

