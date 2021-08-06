Cancel
Video Games

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, or PUBG, rebrands to PUBG: Battlegrounds

By Eric Van Allen
Destructoid
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf the many battle royales that came and went, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, or PUBG, is easily one of the most recognizable. It helped kickstart the whole movement and even today, it’s still around and kicking. It’s apparently even going for a rebrand. As spotted by PC Gamer, Krafton recently changed the...

