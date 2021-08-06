Cancel
Sources: Boston Celtics interested in signing Dennis Schroeder

By Michael Scotto, Follow @MikeAScotto
The Boston Celtics have interest in signing free-agent point guard Dennis Schroeder, league sources told HoopsHype. The Celtics have the non-taxpayer mid-level exception at their disposal and could agree to a short-term deal. Schroeder and the Celtics could agree to a one-year deal or a two-year deal with a player option, league sources said.

The Celtics are looking to add another guard to the roster alongside Marcus Smart and Josh Richardson, who was acquired this offseason. If Schroeder signed with Boston, he could potentially be the team’s third scoring option behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown with the opportunity to improve his stock and potentially enter the market again next offseason.

Schroeder, who turns 28 in September, averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 assists, and 3.5 rebounds while starting all 61 of his games played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season.

