Ready or not, the 2021-21 school year is getting closer and closer, and with it comes some changes to expectations for student conduct at KISD. As we approach the 2021-22 school year, we have some school news to report. You may have read that Belton ISD will offer free meals to students all year long. Well that is also the case with Killeen ISD. They'll also be offering free physicals to students on Thursday, July 29 from 4:30-8:30p.