Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

US Army to keep 6 sites in Europe, nixing transfer plan

Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 5 days ago

BERLIN — (AP) — The U.S. Army in Europe and Africa said Friday it will retain six sites that were previously scheduled to be returned to Germany and Belgium amid growing demand for facilities on the continent.

A seventh site, in Germany, will be transferred to the Air Force, it said.

The sites were originally announced for closure in 2015 and, in one case, 2010. But the decision was reassessed as demand for facilities outgrew construction and renovation.

The sites being retained in Germany are the Barton Barracks, Ansbach; Pulaski Barracks, Kaiserslautern; Coleman Barracks, Mannheim; Weilimdorf Warehouse, Stuttgart and Amelia Earhart Center, Wiesbaden.

In Belgium, the Army is holding on to the Daumerie Barracks, it said.

The Husterhoeh Barracks in Pirmasens, Germany, will be handed to U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Africa.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered a months-long “global posture” review just days after taking office in January. That review is not done, and is expected to be finished in the fall.

The review will assess how the United States can best arrange and support its worldwide network of troops, weapons, bases and alliances to align with changing foreign policy and security threats.

The U.S. has made it clear that it views China -- not militant groups such as al-Qaida or the Islamic State group -- as the top national security challenge. And the posture review could involve additional movement of U.S. troops and assets to the Pacific region.

Other top commanders, however, have also argued that they face similar challenges from Iran, China and Russia on their continents -- including Europe and Africa.

It wasn’t clear Friday how these latest moves by the Army in Europe will fit into that global review.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
54K+
Followers
59K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Army#Iran#Us Army#Ap#The U S Army#The Air Force#The Barton Barracks#Weilimdorf Warehouse#Amelia Earhart Center#The Daumerie Barracks#The Husterhoeh Barracks#U S Air Forces#Defense#Al Qaida#Islamic#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Belgium
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Germany
Country
China
Related
Aerospace & Defenseamericanmilitarynews.com

U.S. aims at China, Russia in military exercises

A new Navy exercise focused on countering China and Russia in the European and Indo-Pacific theaters—perhaps at the same time—is underway, testing the ability to synchronize five fleets and three Marine expeditionary forces across 17 time zones while also employing fast-moving war-fighting concepts to combat adversary missile advances. Large Scale...
MilitaryWTVR-TV

Afghan women trained for combat in secret by U.S. Army

Years ago, a small group of women in the Afghan National Army secretly received combat training from women in the U.S. Army. Even today, few people know about it. "Well, a lot of it's classified," said Maj. Christie Lamond. Maj. Lamond was part of “Cultural Support Teams,” a benign name...
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

US moves Guam defense front and center

The U.S. strategy for the defense of Guam is coming into sharper focus with a combination of fast-moving Army and Air Force exercises and as lawmakers push the Pentagon for details of a 360-degree air and missile defense against cruise, ballistic and hypersonic threats faced by the key U.S. territory.
Alaska StateKodiak Daily Mirror

Covid-19 shots ordered for Alaska military, all U.S. troops

The coronavirus vaccine will become mandatory for Alaska’s active service members by Sept. 15, under a new Pentagon order to inoculate all American troops. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced the directive Monday in a memo to Department of Defense employees. The shot will be added to the list of required vaccinations for the nation’s 1.4 million service members.
MilitaryNavy Times

Six questions with the US Navy’s 6th Fleet commander

ODESA, Ukraine — Shortly after Russia threatened to protect its interests by force near the Crimean Peninsula in the Black Sea, the U.S. and Ukraine began their annual Sea Breeze exercise in the waterway. While the July exercise, which involved 32 countries, focused on interoperability and collaboration among NATO allies...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Gazprom keeps Europe in suspense

The flows westwards through Ukraine remain at the level agreed in 2019, while prices at hubs surge. Russian pipeline export monopoly Gazprom’s flows were in July up compared with last year (+8.3%) but down on June (-6.2%). Nord Stream's annual scheduled maintenance was completed on time between July 13 and 23, reducing de facto the direct flows to Europe (-18% vs June 2021). In July, Gazprom managed to transit a record high 1.1bn m³ through Turkey for Europe to mitigate the maintenance. The transit deal signed in December 2019 between Gazprom and Naftogaz provides for 40bn m³ this year. As the volume has to be spread evenly each month, that means...
Congress & CourtsC4ISR & Networks

Lawmakers want answers on US Army plans to protect vehicles from drones

WASHINGTON — House lawmakers want answers from the Army on its plan to outfit combat vehicles with protection systems capable of countering unmanned aircraft systems, according to the Tactical Air and Land Forces Subcommittee’s markup of the fiscal 2022 defense authorization bill, released July 28. The Army has been struggling...
Public Healthwcn247.com

Once lagging, Europe catches up to the US in vaccinations

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has caught up to the once-vaunted U.S. coronavirus vaccination effort despite a sluggish start. In mid-February, less than 4% of people living in the 27-nation bloc were at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19, compared with nearly 12% in the U.S. Now some 60% of EU residents have received at least one dose, compared to less than 58% of Americans. Italian Premier Mario Draghi was among the European leaders taking a victory lap this week. Spain and Portugal are among the most vaccinated European nations while Bulgaria is among the countries lagging far behind the regional average.
Energy IndustryICIS Chemical Business

US LNG into Europe checked by tight global fundamentals

LONDON (ICIS)--European imports of US LNG remained at 1m tonnes for the second month in a row in July, with overall inflows into the region shrinking amid high Asian demand and surging Brazilian consumption. This is despite European gas hubs testing new highs amid prolonged supply concerns. But the region...
Worldsimpleflying.com

Europe Considers Reintroducing Travel Ban From The US

As COVID-19 cases continue to skyrocket in the US, the European Union is set to review its list of ‘epidemiologically safe’ countries in the following days. This means that the bloc might very likely reintroduce the recommendation to ban travelers from across the Atlantic, previously lifted in mid-June. The EU...
ImmigrationPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Germany, Netherlands suspend deportations to Afghanistan

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany and the Netherlands have suspended any deportations of migrants to Afghanistan due to the tense security situation as Taliban insurgents make sweeping gains in the Central Asian country. Almost 30,000 Afghans in Germany, many of them failed asylum-seekers, are currently required to leave the country.
MilitaryPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Battle gains challenge US hopes of better-behaved Taliban

Taliban conquests in Afghanistan are challenging the Biden administration’s hopes that a desire for international respect — and for international aid and cash — may moderate the fundamentalist militia’s worst behaviors when the U.S. ends its war there. Showing little interest in a diplomatic settlement, Taliban commanders have sped up...
MilitaryPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Ethiopia armed group says it has alliance with Tigray forces

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — The leader of an armed group that Ethiopia's government has designated a terrorist organization says his group has struck a military alliance with the Tigray forces who are now pressing toward the capital, as the conflict that erupted in the Tigray region last year spreads into other parts of Africa's second-most populous country.
EuropePosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Germany detains alleged Russian spy at UK embassy in Berlin

BERLIN — (AP) — German prosecutors said Wednesday they have detained a British citizen who is accused of spying for Russia while working at the British Embassy in Berlin. Federal prosecutors said in a statement that the man was detained on Tuesday in the city of Potsdam southwest of the capital based on cooperative investigations by German and British authorities. In keeping with German privacy laws, he was only identified as David S.
HealthPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Swiss ask Chinese media to pull quotes from 'fake' citizen

GENEVA — (AP) — Several Chinese newspaper websites have removed comments about the coronavirus pandemic that were “wrongly presented” as coming from a Swiss biologist who does not appear to exist, Switzerland’s foreign ministry said Wednesday. The press and social media comments attributed to a biologist identified as Wilson Edwards...
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

The United States tests an improved missile for its Patriot anti-aircraft systems

Enhanced PAC-3 MSE guided missiles for Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems were successfully tested in the United States, according to a release issued by Lockheed Martin, the nation’s largest defense contractor. The corporation indicated that during the tests, carried out in a test range in the state of New Mexico, the...
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

Red Flag 21-3 uses joint training to enhance interoperability

Red Flag exercises have been around for 46 years, and the concept was created to tactically train fighter pilots. Through these exercises, multiple coalition forces and joint sister services come together three times a year to train in a simulated, safe environment with threat-replicating aircraft. The uniqueness of Red Flag-Nellis...

Comments / 0

Community Policy