Applications being accepted for Mayor’s Mentoring Alliance advisory board

The Mayor’s Mentoring Alliance is currently accepting applications for prospective members to apply to join the MMA Advisory Board for the fiscal year 2022. The application will remain open until August 30, 2021 at 11:59 p.m.

Available Position: At-Large Advisory Board Member

An At-Large Member is responsible for supporting at least one of the MMA Advisory Board Committees: Education Committee, Ignite Committee, or Connect Committee.

Education Committee — Goals: Tasked with planning, facilitating and executing MMA training events such as Mentor Trainings and Agency Trainings.

Ignite Committee — Goals: Tasked with planning and executing the MMA Awards Ceremony during National Mentoring Month.

Connect Committee — Goals: Tasked with connecting community members to mentoring agencies through scheduling, planning and executing multiple community engagement events.

This position is a two-year term and may be appointed to serve a second term at the discretion of the City of Charlotte and the MMA Executive Committee, not to exceed three consecutive terms.

A commitment is required to attend a two to four-hour monthly advisory board and committee meetings, and events as needed, and abide by the MMA advisory board attendance policy.

For your application to be considered, you must complete this application form and attach your resume by Monday, August 30, 2021, by 11:59 p.m.

The application is powered via Google, and may require a Gmail account. For anyone who has trouble working through the application, they can email mentoring@charlottenc.gov for assistance.

If you have an inspiring story to share, email Kevin Campbell, WSOC-TV/WAXN-TV/Telemundo Charlotte public affairs manager, at Kevin.Campbell@wsoctv.com.

©2021 Cox Media Group