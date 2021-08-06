Cancel
Washington State

Dr. Roselyne Gichana Named "2021 Top Dentist" by Washingtonian Magazine

 4 days ago

FALLS CHURCH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Dr. Roselyne Gichana has been honored with selection on the ‘2021 Very Best Dentists' List from Washingtonian Magazine. Each year the top professionals in the Washington, D.C. region are selected from thousands of dentists for the prestigious honor by their peers.

