Where will LSU rank when USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll is released?

Just days ahead of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches preseason poll being released, we ponder where the LSU Tigers fit in with the nation’s best. The top three teams seem to be set, their placement is left up to interpretation. Alabama, Clemson, and Oklahoma are all in the mix for the top spot. The Sooners are the only one of the three that return their starter from the previous year. Beyond the three it gets a bit murky with who follows the Tide, Tigers, and Sooners at the top of the list.