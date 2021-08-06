CHEYENNE, Wyo. (CBS4) – Thousands of people filled the eastern field of F.E. Warren Air Force Base to see the Air Force Thunderbirds fly in the annual Cheyenne Frontier Days air show. Those who love the roar of engines and the skills of the most talented fighter pilots in the world were treated to nearly two hours of air show, free of charge, with the main performance being completed by the Thunderbirds. (credit: CBS) CBS4’s Dillon Thomas was given rare access to the flight line as the Thunderbirds arrived for their performance. The team stayed in Loveland for two nights before their show...