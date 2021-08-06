Thunderbirds!
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds zoomed back into Cheyenne Frontier Days for the annual Wings over Warren air show last week. The Thunderbirds are an aerial demonstration squadron that perform precision aerial maneuvers while demonstrating the capabilities of the Air Force's high-performance aircraft to people throughout the world. The Thunderbirds are here to recruit new Airmen, provide a positive representation of the Air Force and increase retention of current Airmen.www.thecheyennepost.com
