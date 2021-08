The Milford Township Board of Supervisors meeting being held on Tuesday, August 3rd at 7:00 PM will held as a hybrid meeting. To obtain the Zoom Meeting Invite for this meeting please email ambron.milford@comcast.net. The public may comment upon and ask questions about items on the agenda by emailing ambron.milford@comcast.net or calling 215-536-2090 no later than 4:30 PM on the meeting date. Thank you for your understanding.