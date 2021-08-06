Aldermen consider change to law enforcement stops

[July 26, 2021 – Mena, AR] Prosecuting Attorney D. Jason Barrett and his Chief Deputy, Debra Wood Buschman were pleased to host Bob McMahan, the Arkansas Prosecutor Coordinator as he gave the 2021 legislative update to local law enforcement agencies. The training was an opportunity for officers to learn about changes made in the last legislative session that impact them as they work out in the field. “We were very honored to have the Prosecutor Coordinator, Bob McMahan, educate local law enforcement officers on the newly enacted and amended laws. As the voice of Arkansas’ 28 elected Prosecutors to the Legislature, Mr. McMahan brings more than thirty (30) years’ experience in the judicial system, as well as an intimate understanding of the legislative process. Mr. McMahan is a long-time friend of law enforcement, and we were very grateful for his expertise as he updated us on new changes to the law,” said Chief Deputy Prosecutor, Debra Buschman. “We are also very grateful to the University of Arkansas at Rich Mountain for supporting local law enforcement education by providing such a beautiful space for the training at the Ouachita Center and to Sheriff Scott Sawyer for sponsoring lunch for the participants.”