Jennifer Aniston claps back at criticism of her decision to stop meeting unvaccinated friends

In a recent interview for next month's InStyle magazine cover story, Friends and The Morning Show star Jennifer Aniston made it clear that when it comes to COVID-19, the only folks she wants in her day-to-day life are those who've been vaccinated. "It's a real shame. I've just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate,' she explained. Those individuals were a part of that "large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don't listen to the facts"- people that Aniston can't risk her health or the health of those she loves. In addition, Aniston also believes that individuals have a "moral and professional" responsibility to dislcose their vaccination status. "I feel it's your moral and professional obligation to inform since we're not all podded up and being tested every single day," Aniston explained. "It's tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion — but a lot of opinions don't feel based in anything except fear or propaganda."