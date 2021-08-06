Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jennifer Aniston claps back at criticism of her decision to stop meeting unvaccinated friends

Times and Democrat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Aniston has insisted she is only thinking of others after she revealed she has stopped hanging out with friends who are not vaccinated against COVID-19.

thetandd.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hanging#Covid 19#Friends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Jennifer Aniston Reveals How She’s Handling Unvaccinated People In Her Orbit

Jennifer Aniston is on a break with acquaintances who haven’t received the COVID-19 vaccine. “I’ve just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose (whether or not they had been vaccinated), and it was unfortunate,” the “Friends” star revealed in an interview with InStyle published online Tuesday.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston gets Friends fans pumped from her home with exciting news

Jennifer Aniston and her "friends," Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry, have some exciting news to share. The six simultaneously shared pictures on their Instagram wearing pieces from the first ever, limited edition cast collection of merch from Friends. WATCH: Get your first glimpse at...
CelebritiesPosted by
Closer Weekly

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s Relationship Timeline: From Husband and Wife to ‘Buddies’ Today

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were once Hollywood’s golden couple. Both were actors and at the top of their game, as she was America’s Sweetheart as Rachel on Friends, while Brad was an A-list movie star. And they looked so gorgeous together. When they split in 2005, it felt as if a fairytale had come to a tragic end, but today, they’re close “buddies.”
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Jennifer Aniston reveals her crazy slim trick

Jennifer Aniston is 52 years old and has never looked better. How does she do it? With iron discipline and a trick you can hardly believe!. For over 30 years, Jennifer Aniston, 52, has been one of the most talented women in the film industry. And definitely among the hottest. She has always retained her naturalness, as well as her iconic haircut. Also striking: Your body does not seem to age over the years, but to become fitter and more trained. How does she do it?
Celebritiesbleedingcool.com

The Morning Show Star Jennifer Aniston Stands By Anti-Anti-Vax Stance

In a recent interview for next month's InStyle magazine cover story, Friends and The Morning Show star Jennifer Aniston made it clear that when it comes to COVID-19, the only folks she wants in her day-to-day life are those who've been vaccinated. "It's a real shame. I've just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate,' she explained. Those individuals were a part of that "large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don't listen to the facts"- people that Aniston can't risk her health or the health of those she loves. In addition, Aniston also believes that individuals have a "moral and professional" responsibility to dislcose their vaccination status. "I feel it's your moral and professional obligation to inform since we're not all podded up and being tested every single day," Aniston explained. "It's tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion — but a lot of opinions don't feel based in anything except fear or propaganda."
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux: The Way They Were

A romance grounded in friendship. Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux called it quits in 2018, but their respectful post-split relationship still makes them #CoupleGoals. The duo first met in 2007 on the set of Tropic Thunder but didn’t start dating until 2011, when they co-starred in the movie Wanderlust alongside Paul Rudd and Kathryn Hahn.
Celebritiesdreddsinfo.com

Jennifer Aniston Defends Cutting Off Unvaccinated Friends: ‘We Have To Care About More Than Just Ourselves’

Jennifer Aniston Defends Cutting Off Unvaccinated Friends: ‘We Have To Care About More Than Just Ourselves’. Jennifer Aniston, 52, came under fire after telling InStyle magazine that she cut ties with people who wouldn’t get the vaccine. “There’s still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don’t listen to the facts. It’s a real shame,” she said in her September cover interview. She added, “I’ve just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate.”
CelebritiesSlate

It Makes Total Sense that Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Would Be Dating

On Tuesday morning, a celebrity news source whose reputation I can in no way vouch for reported a bit of information that is nonetheless too tantalizing not to repeat: Former Friends castmates Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are, per an unnamed source, an item. As in, they’re together. As in, Ross and Rachel from Friends are (maybe) a couple in real life.
CelebritiesPosted by
Parade

Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer Romance Rumors Are Swirling Around the Internet, But Is It Really True?

The year of our Lord 2021 is really bringing the Hollywood power couple nostalgia: First, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez‘s Bennifer reunion, now a rumored real-life Ross and Rachel love story. This week, the Internet exploded with rumors of an offscreen romance between Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, 17 years after Friends ended with Ross and Rachel reuniting at the airport.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Latto Claps Back At People Who Criticize Her Looks: "I Got Old Money"

She's been working on her craft since she was a young teen, but Latto is finally receiving the recognition her fans believe she deserves. It has been a long time since Latto appeared on The Rap Gameand was chosen by Jermaine Dupri as the winner, yet even with the accolades she's accumulated since that time, Latto often faces off with naysayers. People have been making comments about the 22-year-old rapper looking much more mature than her age, so Latto took a moment to set things straight.

Comments / 0

Community Policy