Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alachua County, FL

Flood Watch issued for Gilchrist, Southern Columbia, Western Alachua by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 15:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Gilchrist; Southern Columbia; Western Alachua FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of northern Florida, including the following areas, Gilchrist, Southern Columbia, Suwannee and Western Alachua. * Through Saturday morning. * The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Flood Watch for portions of northeast Florida including southern Columbia, western Alachua, Gilchrist, and Suwannee counties. Heavy rainfall over saturated ground is forecast, which may lead to flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Suwannee, FL
County
Alachua County, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
County
Columbia County, FL
County
Gilchrist County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
NBC News

CDC says pregnant people need Covid vaccine as delta surges

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged all pregnant women Wednesday to get the Covid-19 vaccine as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus. Expectant women run a higher higher risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications from...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

School mask fights heating up in conservative states

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — With the highly contagious delta variant fueling a surge in coronavirus cases just as students return to classrooms, major school districts in Arizona, Florida, Texas and beyond are increasingly defying Republican leaders who banned school mask mandates in several states. The showdowns have drawn in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy