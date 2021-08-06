James Gunn Has “Done a Thousand Drafts” on the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Script

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The public’s known that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is on the way since shortly after Vol. 2 was released in 2017, but last year brought the big announcement that filmmaker James Gunn is writing and directing The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special for Disney+. And don’t go thinking that this will be a standalone adventure where Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, Groot, Nebula and Mantis learn the true meaning of Christmas. Yes, that could happen, but Gunn has clarified that watching the Holiday Special will be necessary before seeing Vol. 3.