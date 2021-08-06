Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

James Gunn Has “Done a Thousand Drafts” on the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Script

By Jeremy Mathai
/Film
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Gunn is one of a very small collection of filmmakers to dip their toes in the worlds of both Marvel and DC. His Guardians of the Galaxy movies have been major critical and box office hits, but Gunn memorably found himself cut loose because of past behavior and he lost his job as director of Volume 3. Marvel’s loss turned out to be DC’s gain as Gunn pivoted to directing The Suicide Squad, but they’ve since patched things up and Gunn has already shifted into Guardians mode.

www.slashfilm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Gunn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Marvel#Dc#The Suicide Squad#Thr#Pr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Moviesepicstream.com

The Suicide Squad: James Gunn is Shocked No One Has Noticed Cameo from Beloved Guardians Actor

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. I think it's pretty safe to call James Gunn the undisputed King of comic book films at this point. Not only was he successful in turning the Guardians of the Galaxy from D-list comic book characters into one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most elite teams, but his latest project over at the DC universe The Suicide Squad is also receiving a tremendous amount of support from fans and critics.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Margot Robbie and ‘The Suicide Squad’ Team Reflect on Script “No One Could Pull” Off But James Gunn

After Margot Robbie read the script for The Suicide Squad, she was grateful to know James Gunn would be at the helm. Robbie, who plays Harley Quinn for the third time, has produced projects such as DC’s Birds of Prey and the Oscar-winning Promising Young Woman, so she knows how challenging it is to turn an ambitious script into a film. “If I read the script and didn’t know James Gunn was going to direct it, it would have been a straight-up ‘no,'” Robbie told The Hollywood Reporter Monday at The Suicide Squad premiere in Westwood. “I was like, ‘No one...
MoviesSuperHeroHype

James Gunn Sheds Some Light on the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

James Gunn Sheds Some Light on the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. It’s been over four years since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hit theaters, but now that The Suicide Squad is in his rear window, director James Gunn is getting ready to make his Marvel return. While speaking with Collider, Gunn indicated that both Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will begin filming this fall. He also noted that the Holiday Special will actually be important to the next sequel.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Where and when is it filmed? Film details

First the most obvious confirmation: the title of the film will be Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, in tune with the previous installments of the group of heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The director of the film advanced what the next steps are: basically They will begin filming this adventure in November in Georgia.
MoviesComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy's James Gunn Says You Need to Watch Christmas Special Before Vol. 3

Make no mistake, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will undoubtedly be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon. Using the same cast and crew as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the holiday special will be set before the events of the threequel, debuting months ahead of the film on Disney+. In fact, Guardians helmer James Gunn suggests that, in typical Marvel Studios fashion, the Holiday Special will be required watching for Vol. 3.
MoviesInverse

Guardians of the Galaxy

“You know the deal,” Viola Davis commands as the hard-nosed Amanda Waller. “Successfully complete the mission; you get ten years off your sentence.”. Unlike David Ayer’s 2016 film, The Suicide Squad knows the deal. Under the direction of James Gunn, The Suicide Squad is a thrilling, fist-pumping masterwork that oozes bravado and craftsmanship.
MoviesIGN

James Gunn Has Pitched a Harley Quinn and Groot Crossover Movie

James Gunn, the director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1, 2, and 3 as well as The Suicide Squad, has pitched a crossover movie to Marvel and DC. During an interview on Jake’s Takes (via Gamespot), Gunn shared details about a Harley Quinn and Groot crossover movie. Gunn said,...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Sounds Like Guardians Of The Galaxy's Holiday Special Will Be Even More Important Than We Thought For Vol. 3

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The public’s known that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is on the way since shortly after Vol. 2 was released in 2017, but last year brought the big announcement that filmmaker James Gunn is writing and directing The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special for Disney+. And don’t go thinking that this will be a standalone adventure where Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, Groot, Nebula and Mantis learn the true meaning of Christmas. Yes, that could happen, but Gunn has clarified that watching the Holiday Special will be necessary before seeing Vol. 3.
Traveldisneydining.com

Is Sylvester Stallone Returning for ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’?

Fans found Sylvester Stallone’s Stakar Ogord to be a fascinating character and have often wondered about who exactly is Stakar Ogord. Now we could be getting what we want- more of Sylvester Stallone. It seems like Stallone’s name was brought up randomly by director Randall Emmett in an interview for...
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy has a New Trailer

So, you’ve played both of the Playstation Spiderman games to death and Marvel’s Avengers isn’t quite scratching that superhero itch, huh? Well lucky for you, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is on the way, and so far it looks like a great single-player superhero romp with the Guardian’s classic flair.
Movies/Film

One ‘What If…?’ Storyline Was Rejected Because It Was “Half the Plot” of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

One of the most important parts of learning to write within a greater continuity is learning the characters. The head writer of Marvel’s What If…? discovered that she knew the characters a little too well when she learned several of her ideas were already in production as part of the live action MCU. In fact, one of her episode ideas turned out to be “half the plot” of the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3.
MoviesComicBook

James Gunn Marks Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Anniversary With Cast Throwback Photo

It's been seven years since Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy first premiered and writer/director James Gunn took to social media to pay a special tribute to the anniversary. Gunn posted an image of him with stars. Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, and Chris Pratt at one of the many events for the film. "Holy cow," Gunn write. "#GuardiansoftheGalaxy opened 7 years ago today. Amazing." Gunn and company returned for the 2017 sequel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and will reunite once again for the Vol. 3 which is scheduled to release on May 5, 2023 with a Disney+ "Holiday Special" arriving just before.
MoviesDeadline

The Film That Lit My Fuse: ‘The Suicide Squad’ & ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Helmer James Gunn On The Creative Spark Of Spielberg’s ‘Raiders Of The Lost Ark’ & ‘Jaws’

The Film That Lit My Fuse is a Deadline video series that aims to provide an antidote to headlines about industry uncertainty by swinging the conversation back to the creative ambitions, formative influences, and inspirations of some of today’s great screen artists. Every installment asks the same five questions. Today’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy