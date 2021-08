The US dollar has gone back and forth during the trading session on Wednesday as the world awaited the CPI figures. As they came out essentially as expected, the inflationary pressures of the US dollar may abate just a bit against the Japanese yen. Furthermore, we had reached a significant resistance barrier, and started to turn around. All things being equal, this is a market that has a massive amount of resistance above just waiting to push this market lower, as we have seen multiple times in the past. We are seeing a widening of the volatility, which is normally not a good sign.