The Vaccines add more dates to 2021 UK tour

By Live4ever
live4ever.uk.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vaccines release Back In Love City on September 10th. The Vaccines will be parading their new album at a few more UK locations from next month. The tour’s had a significant chunk added to it, and will now run into October through new shows in Northampton, Cambridge, Norwich and Brighton among other places.

