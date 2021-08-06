The Vaccines add more dates to 2021 UK tour

With every trip there is always an early get up at some point, this year's was spectacularly early as we caught the half seven ferry back to Liverpool (sad to be leaving the isle of man but frankly dazed enough to let it pass as we got to the port at half six) On board Seth instantly made friends with the family sharing our table (pretty much interrogating the mum of the group so we now know her birthday, where she's from, where she's going and bizarrely how many teeth she and her two kids have 🤣) fortunately he and the seven year old girl hit it off and amused each other for the rest of the journey. Tiredness hit and I dozed, head on arms, at the table. When I was rudely awaken by Seth, Ash couldn't hide his laughter and has since compared me to a bedraggled cat when waking and I think it's fair to say the family sharing the table were horrified by what I had turned into as they ask but shielded their kids eyes from the horror 😏 Off the ferry by ten we took the opportunity to visit a huuuuuge home bargains (ash forgot to pack anywhere near enough socks and Seth wanted a bath bomb.....) Before heading to Formby to see my old university friend for a cuppa.