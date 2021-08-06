Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Sunahara Returns to Miami

By Christopher Hall
Posted by 
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vb6jv_0bK75ozC00

On Friday, the Miami Dolphins announced the signing of former West Virginia long snapper Rex Sunahara after being released by the organization two weeks ago.

The 2019 Patrick Mannely Finalist signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent early in the 2020 preseason before being cut just days later. Then, he worked out with the Pittsburgh Steelers later in the preseason prior to linking back up with the Dolphins practice squad in November, finishing the season with the franchise.

Sunahara was a three-time letterman while at West Virginia, appearing in 25 games.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Twitter - @WVUonSI and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Comments / 0

MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
289
Followers
855
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Facebook#Twitter Wvuonsi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLaudacy.com

Miami Dolphins Put The Pads On!

Business picked up Tuesday at Miami Dolphins training camp. The pads are on! "The big guys don't get to do anything in OTAs. Getting the pads on makes them feel better," said Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson. Wilson is making his return to the Dolphins after opting out of the 2020 season. He has impressed in the start of camp and has had instant chemistry with Tua Tagovailoa. "Before I opted out we got a lot of work in together...the chemistry picked up where it left off."
NFLmiamidolphins.com

Roster Moves: Dolphins Sign LS Rex Sunahara

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed long snapper Rex Sunahara. Sunahara joined Miami's practice squad on Nov. 16, 2020 but was waived on July 23, 2021. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Miami on Aug. 1, 2020. Sunahara was a three-year letterman (2017-19) at West Virginia, where he played in 25 career games.
NFLchatsports.com

The NFL IR rules for 2021 and how it helps the Miami Dolphins roster

Feb 7, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of the NFL Shield logo on the field before Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports. The NFL will continue using the 2020 COVID IR rules...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

New England Patriots Release Veteran Running Back

The New England Patriots running back room got just a bit smaller as the organization released a two-time Super Bowl champion on Tuesday afternoon. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Patriots released 30-year-old Tyler Gaffney on Tuesday in order to sign 24-year-old defensive back Malik Gant. With New England’s depth at running back pretty much squared away, Bill Belichick opted to trim the position and add another player to the secondary.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Saquon Barkley News

New York Giants fans woke up to some big Saquon Barkley news on Monday morning. According to a report from Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the superstar running back is set to return to the Giants this week. Barkley, who missed most of the 2020 season with a...
NFLBleacher Report

Tim Tebow Will Make His Critics Eat Their Words After Final Roster Cuts

Tebowmania has some life with the Jacksonville Jaguars. When the Jaguars signed Tim Tebow to a one-year contract, an overwhelming majority gave him no shot to make the 53-man roster because of the obvious reasons. He hasn't played a regular-season game since 2012. On top of that, the former quarterback will convert to a new position at tight end in his age-34 season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The NFL Wants To Enforce 1 Penalty More Strictly

On Tuesday, the NFL released its annual rule change and points of emphasis video. One of the most notable points of emphasis for the 2021 season centers around more “strictly” enforced penalties for taunting. Officials have been instructed to keep a close eye on taunting acts, something the league claims...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Skip Bayless Situation

A heated on-air moment between FOX Sports 1’s Jenny Taft and Skip Bayless has gone viral on social media this afternoon. Taft and Bayless batted heads over the latter’s comment on Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. “I’m not taking a shot at him with this, but he’s a little...
NBAPosted by
MountaineerMaven

REPORT: Miles McBride Signs Mult-Year Deal with the Knicks

Per Bobby Marks of ESPN, the New York Knicks signed rookie guard Miles "Deuce" McBride to a three-year deal with the first two years guaranteed, and year three is a team option. McBride stands to make 1.8 million in his second year, and according to Spotrac, he will make just under a million dollars his rookie season.
sportswar.com

"cough" Miami "cough"

I read that as "Andy Bitter at Staples". I was gonna say.... ** -- teaysvalleyhokie 07/29/2021 2:38PM. Not based solely on brand name. Based on resources, fan support, etc. -- Pride_and_Joy 07/29/2021 2:06PM. Yep. He says it's all about what schools TV networks would want. ** -- Will Stewart. No...
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

The Steelers make a roster move in preparation for the Eagles preseason game

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to manipulate their 90-man offseason roster in hopes of getting the absolute best out of their roster during their four game preseason. The latest transaction the team has made was waiving defensive lineman Calvin Taylor injured, and signing offensive guard Malcolm Pridgeon. Pridgeon was in Pittsburgh...

Comments / 0

Community Policy