Mid-day market update: Gold drops 2.5%, Sphere 3D shares spike higher

Overview: The US dollar remains firm ahead of the July CPI release, and even though Chicago Fed Evans demurred from the hawkish talk, the market is getting more comfortable with the idea of a rate hike next year. The implied yield of the December 2022 Eurodollar futures is rising for the sixth consecutive session. Most emerging market currencies are also under pressure. The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index edged up yesterday to snap a five-day drop but is resuming its decline today. The US 10-year yield is near 1.37%, ahead of today's auction, which is the highest level in nearly a month. European benchmark yields are 2-4 bp higher. Record highs in the S&P 500 and Dow Industrials yesterday had limited impact on activity in the Asia Pacific region. The local equity markets were mixed, with Hong Kong, Japan, Australia, and Chinese equities advancing. Of note, South Korea and Taiwan's markets extended their swoon for a fifth consecutive session. Europe's Dow Jones Stoxx 600 is edging higher to extend its advance to the eighth consecutive session. US futures are slightly softer. Gold is continuing to consolidate in narrow ranges after Monday's flash crash. Oil is slightly higher, building on yesterday's 2.7% rally, the most since July 21, on the back of US infrastructure plans, anticipating falling US inventories (API reportedly estimated an 815k barrel draw of oil and 1.1 mln barrels of gasoline). China's iron ore futures contract ended its five-day 12% drop. Copper is giving back about a third of yesterday's 1.5% gain. The CRB Index rose nearly 1.7% yesterday, recouping in full the losses from the previous two sessions.