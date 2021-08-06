Cancel
Mid-day market update: Gold drops 2.5%, Sphere 3D shares spike higher

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMidway through trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.46% to 35,225.33 while the NASDAQ fell 0.70% to 14,791.01. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.07% to 4,432.28. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 35,440,500 cases with around 615,320 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 31,856,750 cases and 426,750 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,066,580 COVID-19 cases with 560,700 deaths. In total, there were at least 200,939,770 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,267,850 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Related
RetailFXStreet.com

Bitcoin price rests above key indicator amid 'return of retail investors'

Despite pulling back from recent highs, the world’s largest crypto by market cap remains above a key long-term indicator, reflective of bullish market conditions. Prices are currently changing hands for around $46,350 after topping out $46,453 in the last 24-hours, CoinDesk data shows. The crypto is still up 57% year-to-date and is making headway toward its all-time high of $64,829, witnessed April 14.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Daily recommendations on major – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 110.76. Despite the greenback's selloff to a 2-month trough at 108.73, last Wednesday, subsequent rally to 110.35 last Friday on upbeat U.S. jobs report and intra-day break above there suggests a temporary low has been made and consolidation with upside bias remains for a stronger retracement to 110.60/65 before prospecting of retreat later.
Stocksactionforex.com

Investors Await Key US Inflation Data

The US stock market traded without a single dynamic yesterday. At the close of the day, the Dow Jones index increased by 0.46%, making a new all-time high, the S&P 500 index added 0.10%, and the NASDAQ technology index decreased by 0.49%. The rise in Dow Jones was mainly due to the approval of the $1 trillion infrastructure project. The top gainers among Dow Jones index components were shares of Caterpillar Inc. (+2.46%) and Walmart Inc. (+2.13%). Today, the previous month’s US inflation data will be published. A rise in inflation could cause strong sales in financial markets, as cutting the Federal Reserve QE program is the only way to suppress inflation. Rising inflation could also heighten expectations of rate hikes next year. If inflation is lower, there is a possibility that everything will remain the same.
Commodities & FutureFXStreet.com

European investors pour nearly $1.0 billion into gold ETFs in July – FT

The Financial Times (FT) relies on the latest gold data from the industry body World Gold Council (WGC) to mark the recently increased European ETF interest in gold buying. “European investors poured nearly $1billion into exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that invest directly in gold in July, more than offsetting outflows from US funds and indicating the emergence of divergent views on inflation, the global economy and future direction of the precious metal,” said FT on early Wednesday.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY goes into consolidation after rising to fresh monthly high at 110.81

USD/JPY extended its rally during the European session on Wednesday. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising for the sixth straight day. US Dollar Index stays afloat in the positive territory above 93.00. The USD/JPY pair closed in the positive territory on Tuesday and pushed higher on Wednesday. After reaching...
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/CHF sits near one-month tops, below mid-0.9200s ahead of US CPI

USD/CHF continued scaling higher for the sixth consecutive session on Wednesday. Rising bets for an early Fed taper underpinned the USD and remained supportive. Investors now look forward to the US consumer inflation figures for a fresh impetus. The USD/CHF pair maintained its bid tone heading into the North American...
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD drops to 1.3800 neighbourhood, fresh two-week lows ahead of US CPI

GBP/USD continued losing ground for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday. Expectations for an early Fed taper underpinned the USD and exerted some pressure. Investors look forward to the US consumer inflation figures for a fresh trading impetus. The GBP/USD pair witnessed some selling during the early European session and...
StocksDaily Review & Sunday Review

Stocks edge higher as banks, industrials offset tech slide

Stocks capped another wobbly day of trading on Wall Street with modest gains Tuesday, as financial and industrial companies helped lift the market, outweighing a pullback in technology stocks. The S&P 500 recovered from an early slip and eked out a 0.1% gain, enough to eclipse the record high it...
StocksBusiness Insider

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Higher; Wendy's Posts Upbeat Earnings

Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.54% to 35,456.02 while the NASDAQ fell 0.04% to 14,782.46. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.24% to 4,447.45. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 36,055,270 cases with around 618,130 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,036,510 cases and 429,170 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,212,640 COVID-19 cases with 564,770 deaths. In total, there were at least 204,139,810 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,315,870 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD posts modest gains near mid-1.2500 as oil rebound loses steam

USD/CAD stays in the positive territory following Tuesday's decline. WTI is losing more than 1% on Wednesday, trades below $68. US Dollar Index holds above 93.00 ahead of CPI data. The USD/CAD pair closed in the negative territory on Tuesday as the sharp rebound witnessed in crude oil prices helped...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Rising rates underpin the greenback

Overview: The US dollar remains firm ahead of the July CPI release, and even though Chicago Fed Evans demurred from the hawkish talk, the market is getting more comfortable with the idea of a rate hike next year. The implied yield of the December 2022 Eurodollar futures is rising for the sixth consecutive session. Most emerging market currencies are also under pressure. The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index edged up yesterday to snap a five-day drop but is resuming its decline today. The US 10-year yield is near 1.37%, ahead of today's auction, which is the highest level in nearly a month. European benchmark yields are 2-4 bp higher. Record highs in the S&P 500 and Dow Industrials yesterday had limited impact on activity in the Asia Pacific region. The local equity markets were mixed, with Hong Kong, Japan, Australia, and Chinese equities advancing. Of note, South Korea and Taiwan's markets extended their swoon for a fifth consecutive session. Europe's Dow Jones Stoxx 600 is edging higher to extend its advance to the eighth consecutive session. US futures are slightly softer. Gold is continuing to consolidate in narrow ranges after Monday's flash crash. Oil is slightly higher, building on yesterday's 2.7% rally, the most since July 21, on the back of US infrastructure plans, anticipating falling US inventories (API reportedly estimated an 815k barrel draw of oil and 1.1 mln barrels of gasoline). China's iron ore futures contract ended its five-day 12% drop. Copper is giving back about a third of yesterday's 1.5% gain. The CRB Index rose nearly 1.7% yesterday, recouping in full the losses from the previous two sessions.
StocksBusiness Insider

Mid-Day Market Update: Upstart Jumps Following Strong Q2 Results; ON24 Shares Slide

Midway through trading Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.50% to 35,439.83 while the NASDAQ fell 0.45% to 14,722.22. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.09% to 4,440.95. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 36,055,270 cases with around 618,130 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,036,510 cases and 429,170 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,212,640 COVID-19 cases with 564,770 deaths. In total, there were at least 204,139,810 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,315,870 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Stocksinvesting.com

Chart Of The Day: Target Gains As Amazon Drops, Showcasing New Market Paradigm

On Tuesday, the Technology sector was sold off during the US session, making it the second worst sector performer on the day, after the 1.1% drop for Real Estate shares. The market narrative says the tech selloff exposed investor doubts that US economic growth can withstand the headwinds of stimulus removal and the ongoing, and very persistent, pandemic. Maybe.
StocksFXStreet.com

Mid-afternoon market update: Dow surges over 200 points, HyreCar shares plunge

Toward the end of trading Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.61% to 35,480.63 while the NASDAQ fell 0.30% to 14,743.90. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.18% to 4,444.91. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 36,055,270 cases with around 618,130 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,036,510 cases and 429,170 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,212,640 COVID-19 cases with 564,770 deaths. In total, there were at least 204,139,810 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,315,870 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Futures Settle Notably Higher As Dollar, Bond Yields Drop

Gold prices moved up sharply on Wednesday and lifted the most active gold futures contracts higher for a second successive day, after data showing a slowdown in U.S. inflation growth suggested the Fed might not tighten policy for now. A weak dollar and a drop in long-term U.S. Treasury yields...

